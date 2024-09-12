Caitlin Clark gives apolitical, pro-democracy response when pressed about possible Kamala Harris endorsement

Caitlin Clark, the star WNBA rookie guard, recently refused an opportunity to publicly endorse Democrat Kamala Harris for president and instead offered good, old-fashioned, apolitical advice for eligible American voters.

During a post-game press conference on Wednesday night, a reporter asked Clark about a recent like she gave on social media. Hours earlier, Clark had liked an Instagram message from pop singer Taylor Swift endorsing Harris for president, as Blaze News previously reported.



"I'm just curious if you could tell us what that post meant to you and if you are, in fact, potentially going to endorse Kamala Harris," the reporter said.

Rather than discuss her private political opinions about Harris or any other candidate, Clark responded by encouraging Americans to exercise their right to vote and to inform themselves about those running for office.

"So I think the biggest thing would be just encourage people to register to vote," Clark replied. "And I think continue to educate yourself with the candidates that we have, the policies that they're supporting."

"I think that's the biggest thing you can do, and that's what I would recommend to every single person that has that opportunity in our country."

During her response, Clark also acknowledged that, as a high-profile athlete, she has a powerful "platform" that can influence others, and she indicated that she wants to use her influence to encourage others to participate in the democratic process.

"That's the same thing Taylor did," Clark claimed.

In her Instagram post, Swift also encouraged others to inform themselves about the issues, to make up their own minds, and most importantly, to register to vote. "I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make," Swift wrote.

The relevant clip of Clark's post-game press conference can be seen here.

On Wednesday night, Clark and the rest of the Indiana Fever dropped a home game to the Las Vegas Aces, 86-75. Clark finished the game with 16 points, three rebounds, and six assists.

