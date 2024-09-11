Caitlin Clark drops strong hint on her political leanings after Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris

Celebrity political endorsements made headlines after the presidential debate when two female stars made their preferences known.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift issued a statement endorsing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris on social media after the debate and that was followed by a "like" from WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

'I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice.'

Swift cited abortion rights, IVF, and LGBTQ rights as the issues that made her endorse the Democrat in the presidential election.

"I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," she wrote on Instagram.

"I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice," she concluded. "Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make."

She signed the message describing herself as a "childless cat lady" in reference to the comments made by Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance about liberal voters.

Among the millions who "liked" Swift's post was Clark, who had previously not been public about her political leanings.

Other female celebrities who supported the Harris endorsement included Bette Midler, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, and Reese Witherspoon.

'She will probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.'

Trump was asked about Swift's endorsement while appearing on Fox News, and he said he preferred the endorsement of Brittany Mahomes, the wife of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes.

“I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth. She is a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time. She couldn’t, you couldn’t possibly endorse Biden," said Trump.

"You look at Biden. You couldn’t possibly endorse him. But she is a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. She will probably pay a price for it in the marketplace," he warned. "But no. I like Brittany. I think Brittany is great. She got a lot of news last week. She’s a big MAGA fan. That’s the one I like more than Taylor Swift.”

