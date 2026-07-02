Trump's USA World Cup watch party a raucous hit on National Mall

America's young men and women packed the National Mall in the nation's capital and created scenes that likely haven't been witnessed in decades.

The United States faced Bosnia-Herzegovina at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Wednesday, with fans across the country taking in the monumental game.

'It's so crazy over here!'

Team USA has now matched their performance for their last three World Cups by winning 2-0 and advancing to the round of 16, but by being one of the host nations, fans are noticing a huge change in support from young Americans.

There exists no better example than the FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Zone, an experience put on by the Trump administration's Freedom 250 initiative at the National Mall, right in the heart of Washington, D.C.

Thousands packed the mall to watch the game in what seemed like a college football stadium atmosphere, with fans losing their minds when Team USA scored their first goal in the 45th minute to go up 1-0.

DC News Now's reporter Tyger Munn was in the eye of the storm when the goal happened, and attendees went ballistic.

"You can't even see me right now it's so crazy over here!" he yelled into the microphone.



After leading a chant with the crowd, the reporter passionately described the feeling:

"Just look at all this energy, the patriotism, it's beautiful to see here at National Mall, guys."

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When Team USA scored their second goal in the 82nd minute, video captured what seemed like an even more massive crowd erupting late into the evening.

As beer cans flew, beach balls bounced, and fans were on each other's shoulders, the scenes were wild as the youngsters packed the area for an organized, rambunctious, and clean but safe event.

Team USA has made it to the round of 16, where the team made it in the 2010, 2014, and the 2022 World Cups.

The team's best performance in the modern era came in the 2002 World Cup in Japan/South Korea, when Team USA finished eighth and made it to the quarterfinals.

Technically, the team's best performance came in 1930 in Uruguay, however, with a third-place finish.

Team USA did not qualify between 1954 and 1986 and also did not qualify in 2018.

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Finn Gomez/Getty Images

Team USA goals were scored by Folarin Balogun from Brooklyn, New York, and Malik Tillman, who was born in Germany but has played for both American and German national squads since 2016; his father is American, and his mother is German.

The United States will play Belgium on Monday at 8 p.m. ET at Lumen Field in Seattle. The Belgians have struggled to live up to past expectations this tournament, barely scraping by Senegal on Wednesday with a 3-2 win in extra time.

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