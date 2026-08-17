MAGA-haters mock Giants quarterback for getting laid out by massive hit

While many fans are enjoying the return of NFL preseason, others are watching strictly in hopes of seeing some athletes injured over their political preferences.

One unfortunate scene unfolded at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday when the first-string quarterback for the New York Giants got blasted by a Minnesota Vikings defensive player.

'The Trump-loving piece of s**t better get used to this kind of treatment.'

Jaxson Dart was preparing to launch the football when safety Jay Ward crashed into the quarterback and laid him out on the field.

Dart was ordered to be assessed for a possible concussion after the big hit but later returned to his position. He responded by scoring a touchdown soon afterward.

Many online, however, took glee in Dart taking the massive hit after the Utah native introduced President Donald Trump at a rally in May.

"Every defense in the NFL knows Jaxson Dart is MAGA. The Trump-loving piece of s**t better get used to this kind of treatment — because he can expect it ALL SEASON LONG," responded social justice musician Bill Madden.

"Damn MAGA QB Jaxson Dart just got popped," replied liberal activist Harry Sisson.

"Donald Trump's favorite quarterback was knocked out the 1st preseason game since he attended a rally. Add Jaxon [sic] Dart to the [Everything Trump Touches Dies] list," laughed another user.



"Jaxson Dart just had the MAGA knocked out of him," joked another account.

"He may have actually gotten more MAGA knocked into him seeing as every mashed potato brained CTE ridden retired athlete becomes outspokenly MAGA," read one reply.

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Giants head coach John Harbaugh blamed the breakdown in offensive protection for the hit on his star quarterback and also questioned the rationale for putting Dart in concussion protocol.

Some players seemed upset that Dart had shown support for the president, but others on the team quickly came to his defense and rejected suspicion that he had divided the locker room.

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