NFL players defend NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart after he introduces Trump: 'Fake Trump hate'

Several teammates of New York Giants star quarterback Jaxson Dart came to his defense over the long weekend.

Dart sparked headlines when he introduced President Donald Trump at a rally in New York on Friday, and even though his comments lasted less than a minute, his appearance was enough to set the internet ablaze with reactions.

'Locker Room is fine.'

Giants linebacker Abdul Carter was among the first in the league to react early Saturday morning, initially saying that he thought the video of his teammate at the Trump rally was created by AI.

"Thought this s**t was AI, what we doing man," Carter asked. However, by the evening, Carter wrote on X that he and Dart were "good" after having a discussion.

"We spoke earlier as Men. Yall can keep yall narratives," Carter explained.

However by that time, Boston Globe reporter Ben Volin had already taken Carter's words and come to the conclusion that Dart had "divided his locker room."

That comment did not sit well with Giants offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.

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"Locker Room is fine," the 6'4" guard wrote on X. He then told the Globe reporter he should keep his attention on his local NFL team.

"Focus on New England," Eluemunor added.

Four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey of the Baltimore Ravens voiced his point of view on Sunday evening, calling the online hate toward President Trump fabricated.

"The fake Trump hate funny to me," he wrote. "Majority voted for him but everybody seem to hate him lol ... Somebody lying."

These remarks mirror similar comments Humphrey made in February 2025, when he wrote on X, "I'm confused how everyone appears to 'hate' Trump but he won the presidency ... Some of yall lying."

Humphrey also remarked in 2024 that Trump "took a bullet for America."

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Meanwhile, another of Dart's teammates came to his defense over wild claims that have circulated online for a year. Wide receiver Darius Slayton responded to a claim made by former NFL player Aqib Talib, who said on a podcast that Dart uses the N-word. Talib was referring to a viral video from 2025 where Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. prank calls his teammates to jokingly tell them "good night."

One response in the video has been rumored to be Dart and has been used in countless compilation videos asserting he said the N-word. However, Slayton rejected the assertion, saying it was not the young quarterback on the other side of the phone.

"The video talib referring to ain't even Jax talking. This tweet pure cap," Slayton said. Some Giants fans have claimed it was teammate Tyler Nubin on the phone, but the identity of the speaker is unclear.

It should be noted that in the same clip of Talib referencing the prank call, the former player said that he has white friends who use the N-word, which he is "cool" with.

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