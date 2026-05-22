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Actress Ilana Glazer attacks women's sports advocate Riley Gaines: 'You're just stealing money'
May 22, 2026
The actress said the former NCAA swimmer is just 'mad' about losing to 'trans woman' Lia Thomas.
Emmy award winner Ilana Glazer described former NCAA swimmer turned anti-trans activist Riley Gaines as delusional for her campaign to keep biological men out of women's sports.
In a podcast posted Thursday, Glazer and her guest Matt Bernstein continually insulted Gaines while simultaneously saying she is part of a cruel, right-wing grifter movement.
'She is mad she lost fifth place in a swimming competition to a trans woman.'
Bernstein, a makeup artist and activist who refers to himself as a "queer Jew with long nails," gleefully insulted Gaines on the podcast "It's Open with Ilana Glazer," while calling the former NCAA swimmer a bully.
All wet
Bernstein said Gaines has been "grifting millions of dollars" for years through "bullying people with no societal capital."
Glazer then chimed in to refer to specific "right-wing people" as "sociopathic" before jumping all over Gaines. After referring to topics surrounding Gaines as "garbage," Glazer boiled the athlete's work down to being mad that she "lost fifth place."
"She is mad she lost fifth place in a swimming competition to a trans woman," she added.
Gaines tied William "Lia" Thomas — a man — for fifth place in the 2022 NCAA women's 200-yard freestyle final. The two failed to mention that Thomas also won the women's 500-yard freestyle final, making him a national women's champion.
Thomas was also famously ranked as low as No. 554 when competing in men's NCAA swimming, as opposed to reaching No. 1 against women.
RELATED: ‘I do nothing for the approval of man’: Riley Gaines delivers masterclass response after Trump’s ‘not a big fan’ jab
Shallow end
Gaines' work resulted in an executive order to keep women's sports for women only, but Glazer described the activism as "so stupid."
"That is so uncreative. That's literally stealing," Glazer said, likening Gaines' work to "anti-trans messaging, which genuinely leads to violence against trans women."
With significant vocal fry, Bernstein then stated that Gaines and other women's rights activists ignore "statistics or reality or truth" and instead profit off "the most minoritized people" in the country, referring to men who think they are women.
Nice Gaines
Bernstein did correctly characterize early comments from Gaines, however. In a 2022 interview with the Daily Wire shortly after her competition, Gaines said about Thomas, "I am in full support of her and full support of her transition and her swimming career and everything like that."
She added, "because there's no doubt that she works hard too, but she's just abiding by the rules that the NCAA put in place, and that's the issue."
RELATED: Olympic Committee adopts new policy on 'trans' athletes
Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
Bernstein concluded that it was the right thing to do for Gaines to simply "move on" and ultimately wish Thomas well.
Glazer then described Gaines as having a "money-making scheme" that has now merged with "some new semblance of reality that she was robbed."
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Andrew Chapados is a writer focusing on sports, culture, entertainment, gaming, and U.S. politics. The podcaster and former radio-broadcaster also served in the Canadian Armed Forces, which he confirms actually does exist.
andrewsaystv
Andrew Chapados
Andrew Chapados is a writer focusing on sports, culture, entertainment, gaming, and U.S. politics. The podcaster and former radio-broadcaster also served in the Canadian Armed Forces, which he confirms actually does exist.@andrewsaystv →
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