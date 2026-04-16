‘I do nothing for the approval of man’: Riley Gaines delivers masterclass response after Trump’s ‘not a big fan’ jab

On April 12, Riley Gaines responded to President Trump’s controversial AI-generated meme depicting him as Jesus with the following X post:

After deleting his post, President Trump was asked by reporters if he removed the image because of the criticism from Gaines and other conservatives. He responded, “I didn't listen to Riley Gaines. I'm not a big fan of Riley, actually.”

Gaines posted a video response on April 14, in which she stood by her original comments on Trump’s post but also expressed continued support for the president and his America First agenda.

BlazeTV host Pat Gray admired Gaines’ response and thought she handled the tough situation with tact. On a recent episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” he and the panel played Gaines’ video response and reacted to it.

“I love the president. I support the president. I'm always in his corner. I think he's like a master troll, if you will. But for the life of me, I just can't understand why he would post something like this,” said Gaines.

She then addressed her original April 12 post. “I said, two things are true. Number one, a little humility would serve President Trump well. And second, God shall not be mocked. ... The comments were filled with people calling me a RINO and a grifter and a closeted liberal who's trying to destroy President Trump.”

But Gaines doubled down on her support for the president despite the offensive image and his personal jab at her.

“Following his comments, I have had a plethora of reporters from left-wing media reach out to me for comment, trying to bait me into saying something bad about President Trump because he doesn't like me,” said Gaines.

“News flash: I don't do what I do or say what I say to be liked. If that were the case, I would stick behind the slogan of 'trans women are women.' I do what I do and say what I say because I have moral conviction.”

She then delivered her official response to Trump’s dig:

“To the reporters from CNN, ABC, CBS. I love the president, and I am so grateful and glad that he is in the Oval Office. I will continue to support him and the America First agenda. At the end of the day, I do nothing for the approval of man, no matter who that man is, including the president. Our main purpose on this earth is to glorify the Lord, our Creator, our Savior, in everything that we do.”

Gaines concluded her video response by expressing desire for President Trump and others to know Jesus.

“I just know that I want to spend eternity in a very real place called heaven, and I would love for the president to be there as well. ... I am going to keep doing my part by speaking the truth and doing my best to lead people to Christ and supporting the America First agenda.”

Pat calls Gaines’ video “fantastic.”

“Wow, what a great response,” he says, praising her for refusing to “ratchet up vitriol.”

He and co-host Jeffy agree with Gaines that Trump should have shown more humility over his post.

“Why not just come out and say, ‘Hey, you know, I posted it and then I thought, what am I doing? And I took it down.’ The end,” says Jeffy.

Pat concurs, “Yeah, then you don’t have this week-long situation going on.”

To see Gaines’ video and hear more of the “Unleashed” panel’s commentary, watch the video above.

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