Are Christians wise to ignore the alien/UFO debate? This answer may surprise you.

As theories about aliens, flying saucers, and disclosure swirl in the wake of the UFO file dump, an Allie Beth Stuckey interview from a few years ago has resurfaced.

In 2023, the “Relatable” host interviewed Jeremiah Roberts and Andrew Soncrant, hosts of the popular Christian apologetics podcast “Cultish,” a show that explores cults, high-control religious groups, and related movements from theological, sociological, and psychological angles.

Allie cut straight to the chase and asked the duo if aliens, UFOs, and the like are even something Christians should concern themselves with: “I could see a lot of people listening to this and be like, ‘Well, that's just too much for me. It's kind of scary. It's kind of overwhelming.’ … Why do Christians — why should Christians really care about this?”

The answer they gave was compelling.

According to Roberts and Soncrant, the alien conversation “shouldn’t be taboo” for Christians. If anything, it’s a subject that demands a biblical response.

“Everything — all the creation, both visible and invisible — they're created by Christ and for Christ,” says Roberts, “so we as Christians, we should have confidence that this whole discussion of aliens, demons, unidentified aerial phenomena exists in the universe that Christ is upholding by the word of his power, so that's why this is something as Christians we can't ignore.”

Soncrant agrees and cites 1 Peter 3:15: “But in your hearts revere Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have.”

“We need to be able to have a defense — a reasonable defense — for what we are seeing with this phenomenon,” he says.

Soncrant argues that when Christians “shrink back from popular culture,” they “end up letting the secular world interpret the evidences through their own presuppositions and come up with conclusions that are antithetical to the biblical worldview.”

“We need to be in God's word, and we need to be speaking out in the public sphere. That's why God commands us to,” he declares.

Roberts notes that when they first began “Cultish” in 2018, his friend and Presbyterian minister Colin Samul reached out and urged them to prepare to speak on the alien/UFO subject.

Samul predicted they would see “the whole UFO conversation showing up in the news on a regular basis” and encouraged them to “embrace” the subject in a biblical way so that they could then field questions from their audience.

“And sure enough, a lot of what he initially talked to me about has come to fruition,” says Roberts.

Today, both he and Soncrant continue today to address the alien/UFO debate through a biblical lens, offering a reasoned Christian response to recent UAP disclosures and the growing cultural fascination with non-human intelligence.

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