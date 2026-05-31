Marine vet stuns Robertsons with biblical theory linking aliens, Nephilim, and demons

Interest in the extraterrestrial continues to mount in the wake of President Trump’s recent order to declassify government documents on UFOs/UAPs. Theories about what aliens and flying saucers really are dominate social media every day.

On a recent episode of “Unashamed,” Jase and Al Robertson along with Zach Dasher welcomed Marine veteran, Mighty Oaks founder, and author Chad Robichaux to the show to share his wild biblical theory on UFOs, giants, and demons.

Whether or not what’s in the government files — historical sightings, military encounters, astronaut reports, etc. — is real or fake, Robichaux believes the church is obligated to address the subject so it doesn’t “throw people off their faith.”

The majority of Christendom, he explains, holds an “anthropocentric view,” meaning it interprets humanity as the epicenter of the created cosmos.

Robichaux fears that if something related to the extraterrestrial proves true, it would shatter this widely held worldview and throw Christians into a state of confusion and doubt.

He highlights the biblical passages about the “secret places and secret things” of God’s universe and the numerous mentions of various celestial beings.

“I think [humans] are special,” he caveats. “God sent His only son on earth to die for us. We're special and made in His image, but that doesn't mean necessarily we're the only one.”

Robichaux believes that “The Book of the Watchers,” the first section of the Book of Enoch — an ancient Jewish text that expands on the origins of Genesis 6’s mysterious half-human/half-god Nephilim — provides reliable information as it “doesn’t contradict the gospel in any way.”

According to the text, a group of 200 “Watchers” (angels assigned to watch over humans on the earth) rebelled by mating with human women, producing the Nephilim and necessitating the Noachian flood.

But being neither fully human nor fully god, the Nephilims’ fate was unique, says Robichaux.

“They can't go to eternal death or life like us, and so their spirits ... roam the earth, and this is what the Book of Enoch says: The demonic world that we're facing, the spiritual demons that we see in our world, are the disembodied spirits of these giants,” he explains.

Perhaps modern UFO sightings and "alien" encounters are these same Nephilim spirits manifesting in physical or interdimensional forms to deceive humanity.

If Christians want to stay rooted in truth, Robichaux argues that their anthropocentric perspective must be replaced with a Christocentric view that sees Jesus Christ as the hub of the cosmos’ wheel and humans — as well as every other created being — as spokes.

If this becomes the Christian worldview, “little green men [coming] off a spaceship” won’t shake believers’ faith, he says.

To hear more, watch the episode above.

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