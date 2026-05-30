Jill Biden gaslights Americans with her biggest lie yet

The June 27, 2024, debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden will go down in history as one of the most disastrous performances ever delivered by a presidential candidate. Many say that Biden’s shaky delivery, verbal stumbles, and moments of confusion sunk his campaign right then and there, as it confirmed everyone’s fears that he was experiencing serious cognitive decline.

Almost two years after the fact, former first lady Jill Biden is now suggesting that Joe might have been having a stroke during that debate — starkly contradicting her initial public praise of his performance.

In a recent “CBS News Sunday Morning” interview, she said, “I was frightened because I had never, ever seen Joe like that before or since. Never. ... I don’t know what happened. As I watched it, I thought, ‘Oh my God, he’s having a stroke.’ And it scared me to death.”

BlazeTV’s Sara Gonzales believes Jill Biden, whom she dubs “the former elder abuser in chief,” is “trying to rewrite history.”

Sara points out that if Jill was actually concerned that her husband was having a stroke, then surely she would have sought immediate medical attention.

But instead, she let him flounder until the debate was over and then gushed praise over his performance.

Sara plays the infamous clip of Jill congratulating Joe, exclaiming: “Joe, you did such a great job! You answered every question; you knew all the facts!”

“She was so concerned that he was having a stroke that she paraded him on stage to look like a toddler ... to tell him, ‘You answered all the questions, Joe. You did so good’?” Sara sarcastically asks.

She then recounts how after the debate, Jill and Joe made a spectacle of going to Waffle House to celebrate.

“If you really think your husband’s had a stroke, it doesn’t seem like that would be the best place to go for medical care,” she says.

But conservatives aren’t the only ones who refuse to buy Jill’s new narrative.

“Even CNN, I’ll point out, isn’t buying her bulls**t,” Sara says.

She plays a clip of CNN’s Abby Phillip calling out the deceptiveness of Jill Biden’s updated story.

“What kind of political system covers that up and makes it OK to lie to people about what everybody knows is true?” she asked on a segment of “NewsNight.”

“You tell me, Abby!” Sara exclaims. “You guys were the ones who were doing it every day.”

As for Jill’s claim that Joe’s debate performance was some kind of one-off incident, Sara says that we all have “receipts upon receipts upon receipts of Joe Biden declining.”

She plays a compilation of the various blunders he made throughout his presidential career and after.

“It was just an isolated incident, other than the entirety of his life now,” Sara mocks.

“Jill Biden, I am calling you out. That is a lie. You did not think he was having a stroke.”

To hear more, watch the episode above.

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