Immigration is changing American neighborhoods — and most people won't say it

Immigration is a key issue affecting Americans, but not just in terms of border security.

While border crossings have been going down, one glaring issue with American immigration is whether or not these immigrants are assimilating into American civic life — which in many cases, they are not.

Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, tells BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey that the president needs to “really double down on the importance of assimilation, the importance of wanting to be an American beyond getting the certificate that you’re an American citizen.”

“The best way to be a pro-immigration country is to have laws that require immigrants to assimilate,” he says.

“Americans want their country back. And I can think of no president, certainly in modern history, who better embodies the desire to do that than Donald Trump,” he adds.

And as a "suburban mom,” Stuckey wholeheartedly agrees.

“Those are the things I really see affecting my community. And it’s not only illegal immigration. And this is where I think the conversation has shifted on the right in a good way. I just don’t know the solution for it,” she says.

“People are saying yes, illegal immigration number one, but also it doesn’t seem like our legal immigration is really prioritizing American interests,” she continues.

“And when people see their communities, the neighborhoods that they grew up in completely shift, and when people see churches turning into mosques, I think most Americans are uncomfortable saying it, but there’s something unsettling about it,” she adds.

“I’m not uncomfortable saying it,” Roberts responds.

“We have to understand that this country was based on principles that came from Jerusalem, Athens, Rome, London, and Philadelphia,” he explains. “We are both Judeo and Christian in our founding. That doesn’t mean that there isn't room for other people, but it does mean that it’s possible in a country that is so generous toward immigrants that we might have too many people from the wrong places.”

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