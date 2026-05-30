Dismembered remains of double amputee found in suitcase — Lyft driver's tip leads cops to arrest caretaker and 3 relatives

An attentive Lyft driver called Philadelphia police after seeing a gray suitcase on the news that belonged to a woman rider who apologized for the smell of the dirty wet clothing inside.

Investigators now say 53-year-old Liza Ridley was transporting the remains of Vincent Good in order to dump them off so she could cash in on his Social Security checks.

He said she carried a gray suitcase and left a fluid stain on the floor of his car.

Good's family said he was funny and kind and would give nicknames to everyone he met.

Prosecutors say that Ridley admitted to shooting Good in the head after the Lyft driver's tip led them to her door.

Good's remains were found in the suitcase dumped at East Hilton Street in Kensington on May 22.

A person searching for scrap metal first noticed the smell emitting from the suitcase, according to a statement from the Philadelphia District Attorney's office. Police also found remains in two industrial-size trash bags after investigating.

Police sought help from the public and released a photo of the gray suitcase.

A Lyft driver then contacted the police to tell them about the strange interaction she had with a woman transporting a suitcase with a strong foul odor on May 21. She said the woman carried a gray suitcase and left a fluid stain on the floor of her car.

She also said that she believed she had driven the woman to Kensington.

Astonishingly, she gave police a photograph of the woman.

"That Lyft driver had the wisdom to take a photograph of that passenger based on the suspicious indications that the Lyft driver was observing," District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

Police were able to identify the woman as Liza Ridley, a registered home health aide for Exceptional Heart Home Care Services. She had been hired to care for Good and was also his girlfriend.

Investigators say Ridley had her 55-year-old sister Bernadette Ridley, her 32-year-old daughter Liza Robinson, and Liza's 33-year-old boyfriend Gnaeus Daniels helped clean up the crime scene and disposed of evidence. Bernadette Ridley is also accused of helping dismember Good's body.

The group is charged with a slew of crimes.

Liza Ridley is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse, and her sister is charged with abuse of a corpse. All four suspects are charged with tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice, as well as conspiracy charges related to both crimes.

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Police said a forensic anthropologist will determine what date Good was killed and how he was dismembered. They believe the motivation for the alleged murder was the theft of Good's Social Security checks.

"This case was quickly solved largely thanks to two Good Samaritan Philadelphians who came forward as crucial witnesses and shared vital information with law enforcement," Krasner said.

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