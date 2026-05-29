Mamdani announces new city office that sounds just like DOGE — and gets nailed with mockery

Far-left New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the creation of a new city agency that sounds like his version of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

Mamdani said Thursday that the Commission on Government Efficiency would meet with community organizers and union members in order to improve coordination with city government efforts.

'A reminder that when republicans expose and root out fraud it's smeared as racism, starving children, leaving the poor to die.'

"This morning we are introducing COGE — the Commission on Government Efficiency," Mamdani said. "This Commission will find ways for our city to work smarter, faster, and more effectively for working people. New Yorkers deserve a city government as careful with their money as they are."

He went on to take a shot at tech billionaire Elon Musk, who headed up the DOGE agency until he had a falling out with the president.

"Elon Musk took that language and used it to cut as many jobs that were as critical as possible for so many of the neediest people across the country and across the world," the mayor said. "Ours is going to be a focus on actually delivering efficiency."

Mamdani was immediately mocked by critics, including independent journalist Nick Shirley.

"This sounds a lot like DOGE ... Weird how your own governor questioned me when I speculated the sudden increase in spending in areas like childcare in NYC and now you do this. (Which is a good thing btw!)," he responded. "Cutting waste, fraud, and abuse should be the most nonpartisan issue in America as it affects everyone."

"Remember when Democrats ridiculed President Trump and his administration for tackling government waste?" wrote Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee. "Looks like they ran the numbers and found eliminating fraud, waste, and abuse is quite popular."

"A reminder that when republicans expose and root out fraud it's smeared as racism, starving children, leaving the poor to die, etc. I suspect there will be a (d)ifference in coverage of this unserious ripoff of DOGE," TV producer Spencer Brown said.

"Is this satire? DOGE was ridiculed endlessly and now the folks who were outraged are doing it themselves?" another user replied on the X platform.

The DOGE appropriation was also infuriating to liberals still angry about the agency's acts.

"Mimicking the DOGE name is an insult to every fired federal worker and everyone harmed or killed by USAID cuts," another user said. "Wish the team was a little less clever and slightly more thoughtful."

RELATED: Mamdani's wife apologizes for insulting Israel, using N-word and gay slur in past tweets

Musk promised through DOGE to find and cut trillions of dollars of waste, fraud, and abuse. Critics say the agency did very little to actually help the budget, which has spiraled into more debt under Trump's second term so far.

Mamdani meanwhile was praised by many on the left for supposedly balancing the budget that had a $12 billion deficit. Critics point out that he did it by pushing pension payments into the future — basically mortgaging the future finances of the city to cover current costs.

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