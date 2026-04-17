Mayor Mamdani's wife apologizes for insulting Israel, using N-word and gay slur in past tweets

The wife of socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has apologized for various controversial tweets she posted on social media as a teenager.

Rama Duwaji referred to the controversy in an interview with Hyperallergic magazine that was published Wednesday.

'I've read and seen a lot of what others have had to say in response, and I understand the hurt I caused and am truly sorry.'

Duwaji was asked an unrelated question about the effect that becoming a public figure had on her as a person, and she included her apology for the past posts.

"This experience has absolutely changed my life. I am still figuring out how it applies to me as an artist and as a person, both thinking of the future and the past," she said.

"It has forced me to confront how much I've changed, even before this moment. When a tabloid recently published old tweets I wrote as a teenager, I felt a lot of shame being confronted with language I used that is so harmful to others; being 15 doesn't excuse it," Duwaji added.

"I've read and seen a lot of what others have had to say in response, and I understand the hurt I caused and am truly sorry," she concluded.

The anti-Israel posts were documented by a Washington Free Beacon report in March. Among them were messages of support for Palestinian terrorism and criticism of U.S. soldiers fighting in "imperialist wars."

Another message appeared to include a gay slur and another used the N-word as well.

When the mayor was asked about the controversy, he responded that his wife was a "private person, who has held no position in my campaign or in my city hall."

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David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

While Duwaji apologized for the teenage tweets, she did not mention a report that she allegedly "liked" posts in support of the Hamas terror attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

"My focus isn't on being a public figure, but continuing my work with care and responsibility, and allowing my art to speak for itself," Duwaji added.

The mayor's wife is a Syrian-American artist who was born in Texas. She met Mamdani on the Hinge dating app in 2021, and they were married in 2025.

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