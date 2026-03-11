‘An anti-American couple’: Mamdani’s wife caught ‘liking’ posts praising Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack?

While the newly crowned mayor of New York City has done his best to distance himself from association with radical Islamists, an examination of his wife’s social media activity revealed that she herself may hold slightly more radical beliefs.

Rama Duwaji, a Syrian-American activist who married Mamdani in 2025, allegedly liked multiple Instagram posts cheering on Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 assault.

“She apparently ... has [allegedly] liked a post that referred to the October 7 rapes as a hoax,” “Pat Gray Unleashed” executive producer Keith Malinak tells BlazeTV host Pat Gray and co-host Jeff Fisher.

But when Mamdani was questioned on his wife’s social media activity, he didn’t appear to be concerned.

“This is an off-topic question. I’d like to know what your reaction was to the article in the Jewish Insider that was posted about your wife’s social media activity, and what I’m wondering is, you know, you’re an elected official; she is not. Is it anybody’s business? And is it fair to question you about it?” a reporter asked Mamdani.

“You know, my wife is the love of my life, and she’s also a private person who has held no formal position on my campaign or in my city hall. I, however, was elected to represent all eight and a half million people in this city,” Mamdani answered.

“And I believe that it’s my responsibility because of that role to answer any questions about my thoughts and my policies and my decisions,” he added.

“I love how the reporter who’s asking him the question tried to give him the out on the question,” Gray says.

“Let’s face it, this is an anti-American couple," Gray says, “who just happens to be in a really important position.”

