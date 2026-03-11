Iran is plotting drone strike against the West Coast, FBI warns

Police departments in California have been warned that Iran may be seeking to strike the West Coast with drones as the U.S.-Israeli strikes continue in Iran.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued the alert at the end of February, according to an ABC News report.

'As of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles.'

"We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United State Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the U.S. conducted strikes against Iran," the alert reads.

If Iran has been planning these drone strikes since "early February 2026," then those plans predate the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran, which began in late February.

"We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack," the FBI added.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's office offered a brief statement about the report.

"The Governor's Office of Emergency Services is actively working with state, local, and federal security officials to protect our communities," the statement reads.

The Pentagon has confirmed that the U.S. is deploying suicide drones against Iran patterned after drones used against Ukraine and supplied to Russia by Iran.

"These low-cost drones, modeled after Iran's Shahed drones, are now delivering American-made retribution," reads a statement from U.S. Central Command.

After Iran began using those drones against U.S. forces in the Persian Gulf, military leaders requested assistance from Ukraine to counteract the drones, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

When reporters questioned President Donald Trump on Wednesday about whether he was concerned about possible Iranian strikes on U.S. soil, he downplayed the threat.

"No, I'm not," he responded.

The attacks against Iran have led to a spike in oil prices in the U.S., which threatens to damage Republicans' chances in the midterms to hold on to control of Congress.

