Did Zohran Mamdani LIE on his citizenship form? Liz Wheeler exposes potential immigration fraud

Last year, Republican Reps. Andy Ogles (Tenn.) and Randy Fine (Fla.) urged the Department of Justice to investigate and pursue denaturalization of Zohran Mamdani over unsubstantiated claims that he misrepresented or concealed material facts on his 2018 naturalization application.

While the DOJ never publicly responded to the letters, BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler thinks an investigation is warranted.

“I’m going to make the case for you that Zohran Mamdani may not be a valid U.S. citizen,” she says.

On this episode of “The Liz Wheeler Show,” Liz dives into the nitty-gritty of Mamdani’s naturalization application, the federal law that allows revocation of citizenship obtained through fraud or concealment, and the specific evidence she believes proves he may have lied in order to obtain citizenship.

Liz begins by citing federal law 8 U.S.C. § 1451: “If naturalized citizenship is ‘illegally procured or procured by concealment of a material fact or by willful misrepresentation,’ then it is the responsibility of the United States government to instigate denaturalization proceedings.”

“What, if you omitted that fact, would constitute a willful misrepresentation?” she asks.

Liz then displays the blank Application for Naturalization ( Form N-400 ) used between 2016 and 2019 — the version Zohran Mamdani would have completed in 2017 — and reads aloud two questions she claims he might have answered dishonestly:

1. “Have you ever been a member of or in any way associated (either directly or indirectly) with: A, the Communist Party, B, any other totalitarian party, or C, a terrorist organization?”

2. “Have you ever lied to any U.S. government officials to gain entry or admission into the United States or to gain immigration benefits while in the United States?"

Liz argues that three key pieces of evidence could make Mamdani’s naturalized citizenship eligible for denaturalization: his 2017 public praise of the U.S.-designated terrorist group the Holy Land Five, his “direct association with communist Roy Singham’s groups like the Party for Socialism and Liberation,” and his longstanding membership in the Democrat Socialists of America , which Liz says “seek a totalitarian government ... through violence.”

“So the option here is binary,” she says. “Either the application that he submitted was fraudulent, or the approval of the application ... was fraudulent.”

To hear Liz’s full in-depth breakdown of Mamdani’s disturbing history, watch the episode above.

