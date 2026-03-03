'American-made retribution': US 'suicide drones' deployed against Iran are based on tech from Iranian drones used in Ukraine

The Pentagon said that Iran is getting pummeled by suicide drones using technology that Iran itself developed and used against U.S. allies, including Ukraine.

The U.S. attacked leaders and commanders of the Iranian regime in a joint operation with Israeli forces beginning Saturday morning. President Donald Trump said Monday that the operation was planned to last four weeks but that the military was prepared to continue "for as long as necessary."

'These low-cost drones, modeled after Iran's Shahed drones, are now delivering American-made retribution.'

"CENTCOM's Task Force Scorpion Strike — for the first time in history — is using one-way attack drones in combat during Operation Epic Fury. These low-cost drones, modeled after Iran's Shahed drones, are now delivering American-made retribution," reads a statement from U.S. Central Command.

The LUCAS drone was developed by Arizona-based SpektreWorks and costs about $35,000 each, which is significantly less than other options.

The use of the Iranian Shahed suicide drones by Russia against Ukraine is one of the many reasons Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy endorsed the U.S.-led strike against Iran.

He also warned that the U.S. must act decisively against Iran or risk depleting military supplies.

"It is fair to give the Iranian people a chance to rid themselves of a terrorist regime and to guarantee security for all nations that have suffered from terror originating in Iran," Zelenskyy said.

"It is important to prevent the war from expanding. It is important that the United States is acting decisively," he added.

RELATED: Poll: GOP voters' lukewarm support for Iran strikes significantly lower than past conflicts

Zelenskyy said Russia fired over 57,000 Shahed-style drones into Ukraine.

Trump also refused to rule out the possibility of U.S. troops on the ground in Iran.

"I don't have the yips with respect to boots on the ground — like every president says, 'There will be no boots on the ground.' I don't say it," the president said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!