Sick of Microsoft's preinstalled propaganda on your PC? Block it now.

Microsoft’s leftist roots run deep, from its problematic co-founder Bill Gates and his “philanthropic” ventures to its partnership that gave birth to MSNBC — recently rebranded to MS NOW — which regularly spews left-wing talking points dressed up as actual facts. It even went out of its way to stuff leftist news stories into the widgets bar of every Windows computer via its MSN news aggregator, a service that prioritizes left-wing content over the right. That’s all about to change, though, as a string of complaints over Windows’ waning security and stability lead Microsoft to make its operating system a little more user-friendly, and the MSN feed is one of the first bad ideas on the chopping block.

A brief history of MSN

Microsoft launched the Microsoft Network all the way back in 1995, and the company has crammed it into the desktop operating system ever since. Debuting on Windows 95, it started as an online dial-up service meant to compete directly with the early internet juggernaut that was AOL.

One year later, Microsoft secured a lucrative joint venture with NBC News. In an effort to consolidate power across established cable TV and the new internet machine, the companies formed MSNBC. The nexus of their partnership saw that NBC News continued to provide 24-hour news coverage through conventional channels while Microsoft delivered those stories to its online users, boosting viewership ratings for both brands on the way to the top.

By 1998, Microsoft spun the MSN brand out into the news aggregation service known today as MSN.com. For maximum visibility, Microsoft set MSN as the homepage of its Internet Explorer browser, which, at the time, dominated the web with a 90% market share over second-place competitor Netscape Navigator. You can even see an early version of the original MSN.com thanks to web archives.

Microsoft ultimately walked away from MSNBC in 2012, selling its stake in the partnership to pursue its own venture. No longer in need of NBC’s reporting alone, Microsoft became an independent news distributor under MSN.com. This move would give Microsoft full control over which news outlets it chose to feature, as well as the right to hoard the spoils of its ad revenue from these stories. To make MSN virtually unavoidable, Microsoft injected its media influence into the Windows task bar in late versions of Windows 10 and all of Windows 11 under the name Microsoft Start. Now, any time you glance down at the task bar on your Windows PC, you’ll see messages from MSN that cover weather, finances, “breaking news,” and other topics, all begging for you to click and read.

Today, the MSN feed is one giant leftist propaganda billboard meant to promote any outlet that doesn’t espouse right-leaning ideas or values. What’s worse is that Microsoft can use this baked-in “feature” to serve left-wing content by default to Windows machines at workplaces, schools, and homes around the nation. Everywhere.

Screenshot by Zach Laidlaw/Windows 11

Microsoft’s mission to win back user trust

Unfortunately for Microsoft, a series of blunders have left users unhappy with the company’s portfolio of platforms and services. Here are just a few of its recent mistakes.

Windows has suffered from several critical bugs since the start of the year, all chipping away at OS security and eroding user trust.

Microsoft’s aggressive push to inject its AI platform, Copilot, into every app and service has been poorly received, with users complaining about its ubiquitous integration that has only complicated usability.

Xbox has suffered from major annual losses, with significant drops in hardware earnings and a small drop in software revenue.

Where Windows once dominated the low-tier and mid-tier PC market, Apple’s new affordable Macbook Neo poses a significant threat to a computer segment that Microsoft historically kept mostly to itself.

In short, Microsoft is feeling the heat of competition, self-inflicted failures, and customer dissatisfaction on multiple fronts, and the only way to earn back user trust is to fix some of its more egregious mistakes. One of these is Windows’ user experience.

A new ‘Start’ for Windows

Microsoft Start is divided into two sections — the “Discover” view is powered by MSN propaganda, and the “Widgets” view shows only pertinent information without political commentary. By default, Microsoft Start opens to the Discover feed, filled with news stories designed to capture your attention. It’s clickbait. Meanwhile, the more useful Widgets are hidden behind an extra click; the default widgets include useful information, like weather, sports, finances, events near you, and a couple of other stragglers.

In an upcoming Windows update, Microsoft Start will show the Widgets view first, with the Discover feed as optional. Don’t get too excited, though. Microsoft will continue to pack left-wing stories into Microsoft Start, but on the upside, users can soon ignore it wholesale, making PCs a little less politically intrusive.

When asked about the decision, Microsoft said, “We're working to make Widgets feel less distracting and overwhelming by making the experience quiet by default. To do this, we're testing a new set of default settings designed to reduce unexpected alerts and visual interruptions.”

Get rid of MSN now

The refreshed Microsoft Start is currently only available in preview builds of Windows for developers. However, you don’t have to wait to banish the MSN feed from your taskbar. If you really want to kick it to the curb now, open Microsoft Start, click on the Settings gear at the bottom, uncheck the green toggle beside “Discover,” and that’s it! Microsoft Start will now default to the widgets view, which you can customize to your liking.

Screenshots by Zach Laidlaw/Windows 11

You’re now free from leftist propaganda, at least in this section of your Windows PC.