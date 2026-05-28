Google's AI overhaul of Search will overfish the internet to extinction

This week at Google I/O 2026, the company announced what it called "the biggest upgrade to our Search box in over 25 years." Translation: It's officially done pretending Search is about helping you find websites.

The centerpiece is a new AI-powered Search box running Gemini 3.5 Flash. It expands as you type, accepts text, images, files, videos, even Chrome tabs as input, and spits back AI-generated answers where the blue links used to be. Google also unveiled "Search Agents," AI systems that monitor blogs, news sites, and social platforms around the clock to proactively ping you when something matching your criteria happens. There are agentic booking features and custom AI-generated interfaces that build dashboards instead of sending you to actual websites.

It's seamless. It's free. And the traffic to the websites that actually created the information? That's not Google's problem anymore.

Google's AI is a factory trawler scooping up everything in its path, indifferent to whether the fishery collapses behind it.

A slow suffocation

This didn't happen overnight. Google has spent three years systematically strangling the open web that built its empire.

September 2023: The helpful content update

Google pushed an algorithm change targeting content "created for search engines instead of people." Sounded reasonable. Then, independent publishers watched their traffic crater. Recipe bloggers, how-to sites, product reviewers. They never got that traffic back. The message was clear: Your content exists at Google's pleasure, and Google decides what's "helpful."

March 2024: Core and spam update

Google promised to reduce "low-quality, unoriginal content" by 40%. It folded the Helpful Content system into its core engine and introduced spam policies against scaled content abuse, site reputation abuse, and expired domain abuse. The targets sounded like bottom-feeders. By April, Google announced it had exceeded its 45% reduction target. Translation: 45% fewer reasons to visit the websites that used to rank.

From there, the updates kept coming: August 2024 core update, November 2024 core update, December 2024 core update, March 2025 core update, June 2025 core update, August 2025 spam update, December 2025 core update, and March 2026 core update. Nine major confirmed updates in under two years, each tracked by Search Engine Journal. Each one was another announcement that Google had "improved quality," with no real transparency, no appeals process worth the name, and zero accountability for the livelihoods it flattened.

What the numbers actually say

The data is not ambiguous. Multiple independent studies tracking billions of search queries tell the same story, compiled in aggregate by the SEO Spot from Chartbeat, Seer Interactive, Ahrefs, and similar data providers:

Organic click-through rates on queries with AI Overviews dropped 61% between June 2024 and September 2025;

Position-one CTR fell 34.5% on queries triggering AI Overviews;

Overall CTR across the top 10 positions dropped 36% as AI Overviews went from under 7% of queries to nearly 30%;

Global Google search traffic to publishers dropped 33% year-over-year; in the U.S. it fell 38%;

When an AI Overview appears, only 8% of users click any link below it. When there's no AI summary, 15% do;

58.5% of U.S. Google searches result in zero clicks at all.

Even when users click a link inside an AI Overview, 43% of those links don't go to external websites. They just run another Google search. Google replaced the web with a layer of summaries that links back to itself.

The casualties

NPR reported extensively on the damage. The travel blog the Planet D lost 90% of its traffic and shut down entirely. CNN dropped roughly 30% year-over-year. Business Insider and HuffPost both saw traffic plunge around 40% year-over-year. Business Insider cut 21% of staff. NPR reported the Verge's publisher calling it an "extinction-level event."

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Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Digital Content Next, a trade organization for digital publishers , measured median referral traffic from Google Search down 10% in just eight weeks. Non-news brands lost 14%. News brands lost 7%. Declines outnumbered gains two to one. Meanwhile, Google's own advertising revenue shifted from a roughly 50/50 split with the rest of the web to over 90% flowing to Google itself.

The question Google won't answer

Here's the part that should worry everyone, not just publishers.

Google's AI is trained on the open web. It ingests billions of pages written by journalists, researchers, hobbyists, bloggers, doctors, chefs, and travelers. It paraphrases their work, synthesizes their expertise, and presents it as its own answer. Then, it sends fewer readers to the originals. Then, the originals, starved of traffic and revenue, stop publishing. Then, the AI has nothing fresh to train on.

This is the information ecosystem equivalent of overfishing. Google's AI is a factory trawler scooping up everything in its path, indifferent to whether the fishery collapses behind it. The only thing that could force a course correction is monopoly accountability, and Google is fighting that on multiple fronts, from the Justice Department's search antitrust case to EU antitrust complaints.

Google's sitting on 95% of the mobile search market. Publishers who want out of AI training must opt out of Google Search entirely, which is corporate suicide. As the News/Media Alliance put it, "Google is using our content without compensation, offering no meaningful way to opt out, and then turning around and using that same content to compete with us."

The endgame

What Google announced at I/O 2026 isn't innovation. It's enclosure, the final stage of the monopoly playbook. You build the infrastructure everyone depends on. Then, you extract rent. Then, you replace the producers entirely and capture all value inside the platform.

The Search Agents Google launches this summer for AI Pro and Ultra subscribers will monitor publisher blogs and news sites in real time, pull the information, and deliver it to users without the user ever visiting the source. Google's Search box won't just summarize the web anymore. It will replace it.

Google executives say users prefer this. Sure. People prefer free music, free news, and free social media too, right up until the platforms that gave them those things finish strip-mining the industries that produced them.

The open web worked because it was a virtuous cycle. Search engines indexed content. Users clicked through. Publishers earned revenue. Publishers produced more content. Search engines had better results. Google's AI strategy breaks that cycle. It takes the content, kills the revenue, and hopes nobody notices that an AI trained on a shrinking corpus of old information is just a very expensive echo.

Liz Reid, Google's head of Search, called the new Search box "the biggest upgrade in 25 years." For the publishers who built the web Google is now devouring, it's the biggest downgrade since Search began.