An anti-mosquito Iron Dome may be the next leap in pest-control tech

Move over, citronella oils and sound emitters. It's time to take mosquito repellant into the space age.

When nets, spray, and anti-mosquito pills are just not working, one company says it is almost ready ship a mosquito defense system that seems like it should be fitted on the Death Star.

'When used as directed, there is no risk to adults, children, babies, or pregnant women.'

Just when technology seemingly couldn't get any crazier, the Photon Matrix is a new product hoping to ship to consumers worldwide this summer.

Labeled the world's first portable laser mosquito defense system, the Photon Matrix Lab team says its light detection and ranging system combined with an electromechanical measuring instrument — called a galvanometer — is the answer to ridding one's back yard, cottage, or camping trip of mosquitoes.

The company promises that its "precision laser striking system" delivers an automated and chemical-free way to zap mosquitoes out of the sky as soon as they are within range.

The product works by shooting its laser at objects within an approximately 19-foot radius that are between 0.08 and 0.8 inches in size.

The device cannot kill houseflies, roaches, wasps, or moths, because they are larger and faster than mosquitoes, the company says. Therefore, it is also allegedly safe for operation around bees or butterflies, which have different flight patterns that the machine does not recognize.

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- YouTube

With obvious safety concerns as the first question, this Chinese company out of Changzhou City, China, says if a large pet or human comes into the target zone, the device will automatically stop shooting.

At the same time, the company claims the laser is very low power with extremely short pulse duration, so it would not cause burns even in the "extremely unlikely" event of direct skin exposure.

The company wrote, "When used as directed, there is no risk to adults, children, babies, or pregnant women."

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Francisco J. Olmo/Europa Press/Getty Images

The product is expected to ship in Q2-Q3 2026, which is listed as approximately July-August, currently priced at around $650 USD.

It does require monthly cleaning; users are instructed to clean the laser's optical window to prevent dust buildup.

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