Vast image 'reminiscent of the grim reaper' appears over Los Angeles

Depending on when Los Angeles residents looked up, they may have seen frightening images in the sky.

Over a duration of about 10 minutes, locals were likely to be either completely in awe or horrified.

'What if there was a glitch?'

The source of the image of a skeleton with bright, glowing red eyes is not a nefarious one, it turns out, unless viewers were particularly unfond of Amazon. The company broke a Guinness World Record this week in L.A. when it lit up the sky with a record-setting drone show promotion for its new "Masters of the Universe" movie.

Ahead of the June 5 theatrical release, images that could easily be mistaken for an apocalyptic event appeared in a gigantic display, and if residents glanced over the horizon at the right time, they would have seen a horrifying image of Skeletor looking down at them.

The display in its entirety is less frightening; the approximately 10-minute show included a title screen, Castle Grayskull, He-Man, and theme music surrounding the hooded skeleton character.

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The film's director, Travis Knight, was on-scene to collect the Guinness certificate for brightest aerial image formed by multirotors/drones, officially credit to Amazon MGM Studios, USA.

With a reported 1,600 drones, it was nowhere near Guinness' record for the most multirotors/drones airborne simultaneously from a single computer. This feat belongs to Guangdong EHang Egret Media Technology Co. Ltd., which displayed 22,580 drones in a presentation in Hefei, Anhui, China, on February 3, 2026.

Readers were understandably disturbed by the idea of giant images taking up a portion of the Los Angeles skyline for a significant period of time, with some calling the display "risky" considering the damage the drones could cause if they were to fail.

"What if there was a glitch and they fall down everywhere," one viewer asked, picturing "people driving getting a drone crashing on their windshield."

Another X user asked whether the accompanying sounds would be played loud enough for residents to hear:

"It looks great, but damn I'd hate to live round there," Mark wrote.

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A lot of sarcastic viewers commented on the display, with some saying, "I'm sure this didn't freak anyone out," while others pointed out the irony of "a skeleton character, somewhat reminiscent of the grim reaper, [looking] out over Hollywood."

The display is out of touch according to many, with an overwhelming sentiment among viewers being that even such a grandiose promotion will not save the movie industry. Comments demanding film studios "make better movies" and concluding the studios have "no idea that they're in active failure" were not hard to come by.

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