Karen Bass roasted over plan for free dental care for homeless meth addicts

As the Los Angeles mayoral election heats up, Democrat Mayor Karen Bass unveiled a new proposal to help the city's homeless population — and BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is shocked by her solution.

“It’s a feat that California still exists. Like, it’s a feat that it has not imploded and just crumbled into the ocean. You could not find less capable people there to run it,” Gonzales says.

“This is what she wants to spend taxpayer money on in the state of California. She wants to give free dental work to meth heads. Yep,” she says, reading the headline: “Karen Bass prioritizes plan to get free dental care for homeless meth heads.”

Gonzales points out that while it sounds like a satirical headline, it’s not.

“I could pretend like that was an Onion headline. It sure looks like one, but it’s not,” she says, playing a clip of Bass explaining her reasoning.

“How many people who are unhoused that you meet have no teeth at all? They don’t have teeth. Why? Because meth rots your teeth. You can’t succeed without teeth. So there needs to be comprehensive health care provided to people,” Bass explained.

“I don’t think that’s the reason ... they’re not succeeding,” Gonzales says.

“This may be a controversial take. Maybe, it might be the meth that they voluntarily keep taking that is the actual problem that’s keeping them from succeeding. I don’t know,” she continues.

“Now, it’s really no wonder when you look at this, when you look at how insane these Democrats are, that Spencer Pratt is starting to close the gap in the polls,” she adds.

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