Karoline Leavitt to leave White House, Trump announces

President Donald Trump has announced that the White House press secretary will be resigning at the end of the month but will continue advising his administration.

Karoline Leavitt has been a fiery presence at the White House podium since Trump returned for a second term, but after giving birth to her second child in May, she decided to resign from the post.

She was the first pregnant White House press secretary in U.S. history.

"Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides, Karoline Leavitt, will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect!" said the president in a post on Truth Social Wednesday.

The president said she will continue to be one of his top outside advisers.

Leavitt had just returned to the administration from maternity leave. She was the first pregnant White House press secretary in U.S. history.

She has a son named Nicholas Robert Riccio, and the newest addition to her family a girl is named Viviana.

"Karoline has been one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office. Thank you, Karoline, for a job well done!" the president concluded.

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Leavitt, who turns 29 later this month, is also the youngest person to serve as White House press secretary.

She and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, were married in Jan. 2025. They have a 32-year gap between their ages, according to People magazine.

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