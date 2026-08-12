Former Southern Poverty Law Center official INDICTED and ARRESTED

The Justice Department's criminal lawsuit against the Southern Poverty Law Center has expanded to an indictment against a former official.

Heidi L. Beirich served as director of the SPLC's Intelligence Project from 2012 until 2019, as previously reported by Blaze News, and is accused of overseeing a field agent who "infiltrated" a neo-Nazi group called the National Alliance.

'This FBI will find anyone who exploits the trust of the American people and our financial system.'

Beirich was also allegedly in a romantic relationship with the field source.

Her attorney, Michael Proctor, confirmed that she was indicted Wednesday and was scheduled to appear in court in Riverside, California, later that day, according to the Associated Press.

Beirich is charged with wire fraud conspiracy, conspiracy to submit false statements to a federally insured bank, and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering, according to the DOJ.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel posted on social media about the superseding indictment.

"As alleged, Heidi Beirich was at the center of our ongoing investigation into SPLC and their previously alleged criminal activity — where SPLC knowingly misled donors, who believed their money was being used to dismantle violent extremist organizations — when in fact, part of those donations were instead being used to pay senior leadership within those extremist groups," he wrote.

"This is an ongoing investigation. This FBI will find anyone who exploits the trust of the American people and our financial system," he added.

"A free and fair society does not use the justice system to silence its political opponents," said Proctor.

The SPLC, based in Alabama, has denied the allegations and accused the Trump administration of weaponizing the federal government against its political enemies.

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After leaving the SPLC in 2020, Beirich co-founded the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism and has testified before Congress about right-wing extremism. She has also appeared on numerous news programs to opine as an expert on political extremism.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Alabama indicated that Beirich lives in Palm Springs, California.

Newly confirmed Attorney General Todd Blanche said Wednesday that more arrests are expected in the case.

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