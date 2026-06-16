SPLC director allegedly used donor cash to fund secret romance with neo-Nazi informant: Indictment

Heidi Beirich was a director at the Southern Poverty Law Center. A man identified as "F-9" was allegedly a neo-Nazi informant. And according to a damning new report building off the Justice Department's latest indictment against the SPLC, the two allegedly fell in love under the most unlikely circumstances.

Indictments

In April, the Justice Department announced that a grand jury in Alabama returned an indictment charging the SPLC — a liberal outfit whose bread and butter is smearing law-abiding conservatives as "extremists" — with 11 counts of wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank, and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering.

'I knew it was that fat, ugly hog.'

The organization is accused of secretly dumping several million dollars in donated funds to individuals linked to various extremist groups, including the Ku Klux Klan, Aryan Nations, and National Socialist Party of America — groups the SPLC was supposedly fighting against.

The DOJ expanded its case against the SPLC this month, filing a superseding indictment on June 2 that alleged, among other things, that the "SPLC secretly funneled approximately $4.1 million dollars in tax-exempt donor funds to a series of fictitious accounts" — such as for the fake Tech Writers group — that in turn paid so-called field sources "who were either leading or affiliated with multiple violent extremist organizations."

The field sources allegedly used SPLC donor money for various activities, including:

Attending and hosting extremist group rallies across the country;

Growing existing chapters of extremist groups;

Creating new chapters of extremist groups;

Making donations to extremist group leaders;

Purchasing materials for cross burnings as well as for Ku Klux Klan robes and hoods;

Creating racist paraphernalia that extremist groups sold at rallies; and

Publishing extremist literature for recruitment purposes.

RELATED: Klansman allegedly on SPLC payroll was 'true believer' white supremacist, not reformed infiltrator

Heidi Beirich. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

SPLC CEO Bryan Fair, whose smear- and fear-mongering racket has denied the allegations of wrongdoing, claimed that the field sources were "paid confidential informants" tasked with gathering "credible intelligence on extremely violent groups." He said the SPLC no longer works with such informants.

F-9 finds love

The superseding indictment alleges that in one case, at the SPLC's direction, a field source referred to only as "F-9" "infiltrated" a neo-Nazi group called the National Alliance.

While reportedly funded over a 20-year period, F-9 allegedly received over $1.2 million in SPLC donors' money just between 2010 and 2023. While receiving SPLC donor funds, F-9 allegedly fundraised for the National Alliance and helped it "carry out its extremist activities."

Although a proven asset to the neo-Nazi group, F-9 apparently gave the SPLC some return on their investment.

According to the allegations, in 2014, he broke into the National Alliance's headquarters in West Virginia; stole 25 boxes of documents; transported those documents across state lines; and, with the knowledge of an SPLC employee and the help of SPLC funding, copied those documents before breaking back into the National Alliance headquarters to return the originals.

The New York Post identified the SPLC employee involved in this alleged plot as the former director of the SPLC's Intelligence Project, Heidi Beirich.

Beirich, an anti-Trump liberal who now serves as the chief strategy officer at the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

The SPLC employee identified as Beirich allegedly used around $6,000 in donor money to pay a different field source — a man the Post identified as Randolph Dilloway, an accountant whom the neo-Nazi group hired to conduct a forensic audit — to falsely take the fall for the burglary.

The indictment alleged further that the stolen documents served as the basis for an SPLC "Hatewatch" story, which was used to solicit more donations.

Beirich penned the lengthy March 2015 "Hatewatch" article titled "Chaos at the Compound," where she discussed drama and mismanagement behind the scenes at the National Alliance, making extensive use of internal documents that she claimed Dilloway had copied and provided to the SPLC.

RELATED: SPLC indictment BOMBSHELL: Charlottesville violence allegedly was a leftist-funded 'false flag'

MIKE THEILER/AFP/Getty Images

Beirich allegedly leaned on her field source for more than information.

Not only was the SPLC employee identified by the Post as Beirich overseeing payments of donor money to F-9, but she was also allegedly in a romantic relationship with him, according to the superseding indictment.

"During this relationship, Employee-2 and F-9 shared a house and two bank accounts," the indictment said. "Between 2015 and 2021, approximately $140,000.00 in donors' money flowed from the SPLC operating account, through the Tech Writers account, and was ultimately deposited into the joint bank accounts held by F-9 and Employee-2. This amounted to approximately 66% of all money ever deposited into their joint bank accounts."

The indictment further alleged that the employee identified as Beirich "then used donors' money to pay the couple's personal living expenses."

Property records reviewed by the New York Post revealed that during the period covered by the indictment, Beirich owned a vacation home in Ellijay, Georgia, in addition to her Montgomery, Alabama, residence.

After over 20 years with the SPLC, Beirich left the organization in December 2019 — around which time she was reportedly earning $190,000 in salary and benefits.

The SPLC and National Alliance did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

William White Williams, National Alliance's 78-year-old chairman, told the Post, "I knew it was that fat, ugly hog Heidi Beirich."

In addition to confirming that the details of the indictment comport with what happened to his organization and expressing uncertainty about the identity of F-9, Williams said, "I think some of those cluckers wanted to get out of the movement, and they went to the SPLC for help. But instead of helping them, [the SPLC] said, 'Why don't you stay in and get paid?'"

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