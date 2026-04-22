SPLC indictment BOMBSHELL: Charlottesville violence allegedly was a leftist-funded 'false flag'

Charlottesville, Virginia, became a flash point as tensions grew in August 2017 over the fate of American monuments that liberals deemed too racist to leave standing in public spaces.

A hodgepodge of protesters and counterprotesters — which included radical leftists, those opposed to removing Confederate statues, neo-Nazis, and white supremacists — descended on the city ahead of the so-called Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12.

Agitators helped ensure that the event went sideways.

'Trigger the violence because you can't stop the legitimate speech.'

Following a series of skirmishes between various factions, one demonstrator drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, injuring over 30 and killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

According to the grand jury indictment filed against the Southern Poverty Law Center on Tuesday, this bloody and tragic event — which the American left politically exploited for years and former President Joe Biden cited as his reason for running in 2020 — was the product, in part, of liberal machinations.

The indictment accuses the SPLC — a liberal outfit whose bread and butter is smearing law-abiding conservatives as "extremists" — of funneling millions of dollars to the very extremist groups it claimed to be fighting.

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In addition to allegedly bankrolling leaders and organizers in the Ku Klux Klan, the Aryan Nation, the National Socialist Party of America, and the National Alliance, the SPLC allegedly "had a field source who was a member of the online leadership chat group that planned the 2017 'Unite the Right' event," according to the indictment.

This field source, who is not named in the indictment, allegedly made "racist postings under the supervision of the SPLC and helped coordinate transportation to the event for several attendees."

For their contributions to the cause, this field source was allegedly paid over $270,000 by the SPLC in secret between 2015 and 2023.

The SPLC did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

While its insider was allegedly setting the stage for the rally, the SPLC worked feverishly to emphasize the importance of the planned event, noting in an Aug. 7, 2017, Hatewatch post, for example, that "the event may well become a seminal point for the Alt-Right and the extremist hate fringe: It’s a bold move beyond the anonymity of web sites, message boards, pseudonyms and social media — a move to take the hardcore, racist, white nationalist message to the public square."

In the same post, the SPLC hyped the possibility of violence at the "'summer of hate' gathering of racist extremists from all corners of the country," noting that "the looming social chemistry on a hot summer weekend ... seems to point to the clear possibility of violence."

The bloodletting in Charlottesville proved to be a windfall for the SPLC.

Days after the event, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that "hate is a cancer and left unchecked it destroys everything in its path." Seeking to "help organizations who work to rid our country of hate," Cook announced that his company was making a $1 million contribution to the SPLC.

Soon thereafter, JP Morgan Chase & Co. pledged half a million to the SPLC, and George and Amal Clooney announced that they were dumping $1 million into SPLC to help it highlight the imagined dangers of white-supremacist ideology.

The Clooneys said in a statement at the time, "What happened in Charlottesville, and what is happening in communities across our country, demands our collective engagement to stand up to hate."

According to the indictment against the SPLC announced by the Justice Department on Tuesday, such donations collected from deep-pocketed liberals "under the auspices that the funds would be used to 'dismantle' violent extremist groups ... was, instead, being used, in part, by the SPLC to pay leaders and others within these same violent extremist groups."

The SPLC allegedly poured over $3 million in such funds to field sources associated with violent extremist groups between 2014 and 2023. These money transfers were allegedly made through a series of bank accounts created in the name of fictional entities, including the Center Investigative Agency, Fox Photography, North West Technologies, and Rare Books Warehouse.

The revelation that an SPLC plant might have been involved in the Unite the Right rally would help explain why the organization was so desperate to attack the notion that the event was a "false flag" from the start.

In the immediate aftermath of the violent rally, Alex Jones reportedly accused the SPLC of hiring actors to dress up like racists and prompt a crackdown by police on the rally's legitimate attendees.

"That's the plan," Jones said. "Trigger the violence because you can't stop the legitimate speech."

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar (R) was among the others who similarly suspected something was fishy, telling Vice News in October 2017 that the rally was likely "created by the left."

The SPLC insisted that claims that the event was a "false flag" operation or that leftist infiltrators were among its organizers — Jason Kessler, the event's primary organizer, was previously an Obama-supporting Occupy protester — were ludicrous "conspiracy theories" that served only to demonstrate "the strength of the link between the conspiratorial extreme right (Jones, Infowars, Gateway Pundit, etc) and the racist 'alt-right.'"