Boston taxpayers forced to bankroll ‘Trans Period Pride’ event amid $50 million budget deficit

On June 17, Mass NOW in partnership with the MA Trans Political Coalition will put on its third annual “Trans Period Pride” — a “consciousness-raising” event featuring a group discussion on “menstrual equity” and “the experiences of trans menstruators,” a catered dinner, and free period underwear for attendees.

But this isn’t some privately funded event. Democrat Mayor Michelle Wu’s Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement — which receives nearly $1 million annually from the city budget — is officially co-sponsoring the event.

In other words, Boston taxpayers are being forced to bankroll this event while the city faces a nearly $50 million budget deficit.

When BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey saw the advertisement for this Trans Period Pride event, she admits she had to do “a double take.”

Allie says she's unsure who exactly this event is even catering to.

“[Are we] talking about women who identify as men, still have their uterus and their eggs, and so they're having periods? ... Or are we talking about the men that I've seen on social media who claim because of the synthetic hormones that they're taking to try to look more like women that they have some kind of menstrual cycle, even though you don't have a uterus or eggs or any ability to menstruate?” she asks, speculating that the attendees will likely be “a mixed bag” of confused individuals.

She calls the entire debacle “funny, but it's sad.”

But “Trans Period Pride” isn’t the only absurdity Boston taxpayers are being forced to fund.

In April, Mayor Wu’s Office for Immigrant Advancement partnered with the nonprofit OUTnewcomers on the “ Belonging Matters” program , which aimed to provide $250-$500 “wellness allowance” vouchers to low-income LGBTQ+ migrants for non-clinical services such as yoga, meditation, massages, hair salon visits, gym memberships, and creative healing. The public backlash was so intense that the program was paused within days of launching.

“The city faces a budget deficit of nearly $50 million, but sorry, the transgender people need their period underwear. The queer asylum-seekers need their yoga classes, okay?” Allie quips.

To hear her full 2026 Pride Month breakdown, watch the episode above.

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