‘I’m all in’: Joe Scarborough gushes over wanting to be a ‘Talafreako’

Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico has been the target of ongoing conservative vitriol. His progressive stance on all major issues despite being a professing Christian inspired some, including GOP opponent Ken Paxton, to not so lovingly dub him “Talafreako.”

The abortion- and transgender-supporting progressive then tried to monetize the insult by selling T-shirts featuring the saying “I’m a *Talafreako*” for $36 a pop.

“I'm like, ‘Who would want something like that?’ And then my answer got handed directly to me,” says BlazeTV’s Sara Gonzales.

She plays a recent clip of Talarico on “Morning Joe” with Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

“By the way, Talafreako as a nickname, I'm all in,” Scarborough laughed.

Talarico followed the compliment by letting the two hosts know that T-shirts were available for purchase on his website.

“We’ll get you one,” Brzezinski prattled, gesturing to her husband.

Sara can’t help but laugh at Scarborough’s hypocrisy — claiming to be “unbiased” when he clearly loves chumming it up with some of the nation’s most hardcore progressives.

As for Talarico, the desperate T-shirts are evidence he’s in “damage-control” mode, she argues.

“All the crazy s**t that he has said, those words, you're going to be shocked to hear, are coming back to bite him, and you can't just excuse yourself by saying, ‘Oh, I, everyone knows some of the comments I've made in the past are a little bit cringey,'” says Sara.

But unfortunately for Talarico, the cringe continues to follow him.

Sara plays another recent clip of the Texas Democrat arguing against a border wall in Texas.

“We can make sure that our government is not spending billions of our tax dollars on a useless border wall through Big Bend, one of the most sacred parts of the state of Texas,” he declared.

“Just let them in. Come on. They're just newcomers. They're just here in search of a better life. Let's just let them in,” Sara mocks. “Oh, wait, we tried that, and it was a disaster.”

To hear more, watch the episode above.

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