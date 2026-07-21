Man says his belongings were mysteriously moved around for weeks. Then he allegedly catches a very familiar face breaking in.

A Pennsylvania man repeatedly found his possessions being strangely moved around his home for weeks, according to multiple reports. Then, he allegedly caught a woman, whom he had previously met on a dating site, stalking him at his house.

A Bucks County man met 30-year-old Lindsay Carole Harris through the Match dating website in January, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Levittown Patch.

'We responded, and sure enough, officers see a 30-year-old female crawling through a window, and they take her into custody, and then we find out the whole story.'

Police stated that the pair dated briefly before the man ended the relationship, but authorities allege that Harris refused to let go of the alleged romance, according to WCAU-TV.

According to Patch, Falls Township police said Harris continued to contact the man despite being asked to stop communicating with him.



Police said they responded to the man's home on June 28.

"It's nighttime. We get a call for a woman breaking into one of our residents' homes in Fairless Hills," Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney said, according to WCAU. "We responded, and sure enough, officers see a 30-year-old female crawling through a window, and they take her into custody, and then we find out the whole story."

Police identified the suspect as Harris.

"They had initially contacted each other about six months prior on a dating website," Whitney explained.

Harris arrived at the house with a bottle of wine and Italian ice despite the victim not wanting a relationship with her, police said.

Whitney added, "The male decided not to continue the relationship, but I guess the female wanted to continue it and came to his home and not only broke into the home but had a bottle of wine and some water ice ready to enjoy an evening with this guy who was completely shocked to come home and find her standing outside of his house looking at him through the sliding glass door and immediately called 911."

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Patch reported that police arrested Harris and charged her with burglary, criminal trespass, and stalking.

Harris was released from jail after posting 10% of a $50,000 bail, according to Patch. Harris is set to appear for a preliminary hearing on July 21.

The alleged victim told WCAU he was confused when he noticed that his belongings inside his home had been moved around.

PennLive reported, "The bizarre stalking incident led to a discovery that Harris had allegedly broken into his house multiple times, moving things around for weeks."

The alleged victim also said he never gave Harris his home address.

Whitney warned, "People are pretty good at finding other people on the internet."

The Falls Township Police Department did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

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