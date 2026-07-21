Oregon's war on confused children, by the numbers: It's REALLY bad

For the better part of two decades, confused children across the Anglosphere deceived into believing that they might be in the wrong bodies have been widely subjected to medications that adversely affect bone density, cognitive performance, emotional stability, and/or future fertility. This horrific experiment, briefly provided a patina of legitimacy by so-called experts and politicians, has not only been ruinous but is based on junk science.

To the chagrin of the profitable and predatory child sex-rejection industry, the Trump administration, like the British government, has taken action nationwide against the "chemical and surgical mutilation of children." However, some blue states appear keen to continue waging war on America's youth.

'1 in every 630 boys in Oregon received cross-sex hormones.'

A new study in the Oxford University Press journal Research Connections provides some idea of the scale of this campaign and just how many victims it has already created in Oregon — a state whose health plan will cover virtually any sex-rejection drug or procedure, no matter how cosmetic, if deemed "medically necessary" by a doctor.

Researchers from Comagine Health, a nonprofit health care consulting firm, used the multi-payer claims database operated by their organization to identify so-called "transgender and gender-diverse" adolescents in the Beaver State, ages 8-17. The data researchers relied on was from 2016 to 2023.

After identifying 8,480 gender-confused adolescents among the 868,740 insured adolescents in the system, the researchers "assessed receipt of puberty blockers and gender-affirming hormone therapies using procedural codes."

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Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing/Getty Images

They found in Oregon that:

the median age of first gender-dysphoria diagnosis was 14;

1.51% of all covered female patients and 0.46% of all covered male patients ages 8-17 in the seven-year period received gender dysphoria diagnoses;

75.8% of the patients with gender dysphoria diagnoses were female;

the median time span from diagnosis to medical interference was 294 days;

the median age for initial sex-rejection medical interventions was 15;

23.35% of victims received medical "gender-affirming care";

19.72% of victims received cross-sex hormones;

8.21% used puberty blockers, drugs that have long been used to chemically castrate sex offenders; and

the use of puberty blockers and hormone replacement procedures skyrocketed during the timeframe, especially between 2020 and 2023.

The researchers claimed that "despite growing attention, medical [gender-affirming care] is accessed by only a small proportion of adolescents in the United States."

Leor Sapir, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, noted in a recent article for the Wall Street Journal that this supposedly "small proportion" is actually tragically high.

Citing the study, Sapir highlighted that "at age 17, roughly 1 in every 240 girls and 1 in every 630 boys in Oregon received cross-sex hormones for 'gender dysphoria' between 2016 and 2023. These figures are triple and double the national average for girls and boys, respectively."

Sapir noted further that cross-sex hormone use among 14- and 15-year-olds in Oregon — the only American state to formally adopt the so-called standards of care issued by the scandal-plagued World Professional Association for Transgender Health — was four to five times the national rate.

In November, the Department of Health and Human Services published an exhaustive peer-reviewed report that stressed that "the harms from sex-rejecting procedures — including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgical operations — are significant, long term, and too often ignored or inadequately tracked."

The previous year, just months prior to National Health Service England banning puberty blockers at so-called gender-identity clinics, the United Kingdom's landmark Cass Review revealed that:

the "systematic review showed no clear evidence that social transition in childhood has any positive or negative mental health outcomes, and relatively weak evidence for any effect in adolescence";

puberty blockers "exert their intended effect in suppressing puberty," but compromise bone density and have no apparent impact on "gender dysphoria or body satisfaction";

there is a dearth of consistent evidence about the "effect of puberty suppression on psychological or psychosocial well-being, cognitive development, cardio-metabolic risk or fertility";

there is a lack of high-quality research assessing the outcomes of hormone interventions in adolescents confused about their sex; and

the so-called science regarding "gender-affirming care" is "an area of remarkably weak evidence" built on "shaky foundations."

Despite the mountain of evidence showing that so-called "gender-affirming care" is not only destructive but ineffective in terms of achieving the promoters' own aims, the Democrats running Oregon show no signs of abandoning their war on young bodies.

For instance, Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek, a self-identified lesbian, ratified new legislation in May aimed at shielding providers of sex-rejection drugs and mutilations from civil lawsuits, professional discipline, and loss of malpractice insurance, as well as at ensuring uninterrupted coverage for Oregon Health Plan patients utilizing Planned Parenthood for "essential health services."

Kotek did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

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