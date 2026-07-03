'Kill your local Republican': Trans former volunteer for trans Democrat appears to call for 'trans jihad'

A transgender-identifying former volunteer for a transgender-identifying democratic socialist congressional candidate in Wisconsin allegedly made numerous extremist calls for violence against Republicans.

Teha Delaruelle allegedly posted the videos and messages on Instagram, TikTok, and other social media accounts, and they were reposted on social media by outraged conservatives.

'We're gonna make it so that they will be the ones that have to walk down the streets in fear, anxiety, and worry.'

In one post, Delaruelle appears to speak in front of a dry-erase board that seems to read, "Kill your local Republican," and points at the message.

"We’re going to make this the moderate position for the state of Wisconsin,” Delaruelle says, according to one video. "But I need your help, because we have one month do to this, so let’s do it."

Delaruelle, who identifies as a female, appears to call for a "trans jihad" to fight against "the oppressor, the bigots, the animals that make up MAGA" in another post.

"For decades, everyone else, all of the marginalized in-house minorities, we've had to be the ones that walk down the streets with anxiety, with fear, but no, no more," the activist says, according to the video.

"No more, folks. We're gonna do the reverse. We're gonna make it so that they will be the ones that have to walk down the streets in fear, anxiety, and worry. And we're not gonna make this, like, oh, they gotta do this for like a week or something where they get really scared. No, this is their new reality," Delaruelle continues, according to the video.

In a response to a request for comment, Delaruelle told Blaze News: "No, I don't wish violence, and I post satire of what the right posts. I was too edgy, and it hurt people, and I'm sorry. I just want to be left alone."

The bio in Delaruelle's TikTok account says, "I never advocated for anything hurtful."

Katrina deVille, the candidate that Delaruelle volunteered for, responded to a request from the New York Post and said Delaruelle was only a volunteer for a brief period of time and was removed after it became clear that Delaruelle was "deeply troubled."

DeVille added that Delaruelle was later blocked from the campaign's social media pages and accounts because "they were actively creating a dangerous situation around my campaign."

The deVille campaign platform includes a $22 minimum wage and the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

RELATED: Teen transgender-identifying substitute teacher allegedly made online threats to Loudoun County school

Messages posted last month on an X account linked to Delaruelle say, "I'm trans," and, "I'm trans fem."

The Republican Party of Brown County condemned the violent messages in a post on Facebook.

"This kind of violent rhetoric is unacceptable and dangerous," the statement reads.

"The Republican Party of Brown County rejects all political violence and threats. We will continue working for a safer, more civil Wisconsin."

As of Thursday afternoon, Delaruelle still has social media posts endorsing deVille for Congress.

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