Teen transgender-identifying substitute teacher allegedly made online threats to Loudoun County school

A teenage substitute teacher was arrested Thursday over threats he allegedly made on social media against a high school in Loudoun County.

Hadyn Dollery, 19, of Chantilly was arrested on Monday over threats of violence at John Champe High School, according to a press release from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

Dollery was born a biological male but identified as a transgender woman. The sheriff's office confirmed that he was booked as a male.

Police said they were tipped off about the alleged threat through the Safe2Talk app. He was taken into custody outside school grounds.

Dollery was charged with making threats of bodily injury and is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Police did not indicate if students or staff at the school had been under any immediate threat.

Dollery was a non-licensed substitute teacher, but he has been taken off the available substitute list, according to Loudoun County Public Schools.

A WJLA-TV report said Dollery was born a biological male but identified as a transgender woman. The sheriff's office confirmed that he was booked as a male.

WJLA also reported that Dollery was employed at Eagle Ridge Middle School.

RELATED: Loudoun County Public Schools claims the school board did not know details of sexual abuse allegations

The Loudoun County School District has been the scene of numerous controversies, the latest of which was the punishment of a student for asking why a biological girl who identified as a male was allowed in the male locker room.

In 2021, a 15-year-old male wearing a skirt was accused of sexually assaulting a girl in a vacant classroom of an LCPS school and had been accused of a previous assault.

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