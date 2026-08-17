Famous actress lost 100 pounds — but the left is begging her to stay fat

Morbidly obese actress Chrissy Metz has lost 100 pounds after taking a GLP-1, but the left isn’t happy about it.

In an interview on "The Today Show," Metz’s decision was shockingly met with concern by Savannah Guthrie — who pointed to the feelings of those in the “body positivity” movement.

And BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales isn’t surprised, commenting, “One of the things that just continues to be true about the left is that they just want to bring everyone else down.”

“They seemingly work to keep people fat via the body positivity movement where they're cheering on obesity because somehow it makes you more strong and more powerful the fatter you are or something,” she adds.

In the interview, Guthrie pointed out that “a lot of people” have “admired” Metz because they “feel seen.”

“You’ve represented this whole community. And I don’t know if there are some people watching and have mixed feelings about it. And I don’t know that you have to provide an answer to them,” Guthrie said.

“But if there are people that are like, ‘Oh, Chrissy, I thought, you know,’ somehow they’re disappointed with this, what would you say?” Guthrie asked.

“Well, I think that it’s so important to put yourself first. And you know, as we age, sometimes we have health issues that we’re concerned about or want to get ahead of. And that certainly was my case. And I have to do what’s right for me,” Metz responded.

“You have to live your own life, and I have to do that for myself,” she added.

“Somehow, people are supposed to be disappointed that she’s actually trying to better herself,” Gonzales comments, before mocking Guthrie, “Let me explain to you why you’re letting people down by taking control of your health.”

And Gonzales, of course, doesn’t think Metz should worry about the “movement” she has disappointed, as she believes it’s just a way for unhealthy people to cope with their decisions.

“It’s just an insecurity thing where they’re like, ‘Actually, I’m proud that I’m morbidly obese,’” she says.

“I cannot be convinced that anyone actually thinks that way,” she adds.

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