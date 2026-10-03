Glenn Beck: An 81-year-old man is still working to save his wife. Now his story has gone viral.

An 81-year-old delivery driver struggling up a steep flight of stairs with a family’s lost suitcase caught the attention of a woman named Erin Howell — who asked him what he was doing.

The man, Don Johnson, explained that at his age, delivering an airline's lost luggage to families in the area is the only job he was able to get.

And he needs the money.

“He’s been married to his wife for 57 years,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck explains. “Her name is Josephine. Josephine has cancer. Treatments cost what treatments cost. Prescriptions cost more. So for three years, Don has been driving around North Texas delivering other people’s lost luggage to help pay for his wife’s care.”

“And then he drives home to the one thing he cannot afford to lose. For 57 years. A lifetime of knowing which side of the bed she sleeps on, how she takes her coffee, what she’s thinking about before she says it,” he continues.

“This is a man who made a promise in his 20s. He’s still keeping it in his 80s,” he adds.

Erin then posted the doorbell footage she had of Johnson and began a GoFundMe for him and his wife, which went viral.

“And America does what America does when we’re not busy being angry at each other and hating each other. Thousands of strangers gave hundreds of thousands of dollars. ... Messages poured in from people who will never ever meet them, over and over, the same words: ‘We’re praying for you,’” Glenn says.

“A local TV crew came out. Don told them he thought he might actually be able to stop working, stay at home, take care of her full-time, and then it fell apart,” he explains, noting that GoFundMe shut down the campaign for unclear reasons.

However, before the campaign was shut down, Josephine sat down with a TV crew.

“She didn’t talk about money. She talked about the strangers who said they were praying for her.

And she said, “I can face it.”

“She said that was the big difference. She called it a joyful feeling. That’s not a woman who got a check,” Glenn says. “That’s a woman who found out she wasn’t alone.”

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