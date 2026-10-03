Exclusive: Control of the Senate hangs in the balance — Republicans are fighting to win

With just over one month left before Election Day, the National Republican Senatorial Committee is telling its voters to turn out — no matter what.

Blaze News received an exclusive sneak peek at a new video the committee is releasing Saturday calling on Republicans to "hold the line" in what it describes as a record number of toss-up Senate races. With thin projected margins and a slew of candidates who previously overperformed the polls, the NRSC is betting on voters pollsters are missing carrying Republicans to victory.

'We will win.'

"American freedom, safety, and prosperity are on the line," NRSC Communications Director Joanna Rodriguez said in a press release obtained by Blaze News. She warned of "socialist Democrats taking control of Congress."

Rodriguez named names. She called Michigan's Abdul El-Sayed a "terrorist sympathizer." She called Maine's Troy Jackson, Ohio's Sherrod Brown, and Alaska's Mary Peltola "corrupt losers."

"The battle for Senate control in the midterms is leading to nationwide attention that could decide the balance of power next year," the ad states.

"The fight is on," it continues and calls Democrat triumphalism into doubt.

The ad shows Democrats sounding hopeful but not confident. Former North Carolina Democrat Governor Roy Cooper notes that the state hasn't sent a Democrat to the Senate in nearly two decades. New Hampshire's Democrat Senate candidate, Rep. Chris Pappas, calls New Hampshire "a purple state."

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"No matter what state you're in, the margins are too thin," NRSC Chairman Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) can be heard saying. "Work your tail off."

The video also invites Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) to chime in. Thune can be heard saying Democrats have "embraced the socialist wing of their party."

The NRSC is asking voters to remember just how chaotic things can become under Democrat rule. The campaign doesn't want voters to forget about America's recent past.

There are others taking notice of that recent past.

For instance, CNN's chief data analyst has found Republican turnout enthusiasm running at near parity with Democrats. With a map showing that registered Republicans outnumber registered Democrats, that enthusiasm gap can make all the difference in the world.

National polls underestimated the GOP by three points in 2014, three in 2016, five in 2020, and three in 2024, according to the NRSC. If these 2026 midterms skew by a similar margin, CNN's Enten projects a 53-47 Republican Senate majority.

Patrick Ruffini, a Republican pollster, contributes even sharper analysis to the argument. His analysis on Thursday found that Senate polls taken 33 days before Election Day overstated Democrats by an average of 6.2 points in Iowa, Ohio, and Michigan from 2018 through 2024. The NRSC says those same polls wrote off Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio), who both cruised to victory in a presidential election year.

Two of those three states, Ohio and Michigan, are on the battleground list again this year. Ruffini's analysis may be especially serendipitous for a cycle that could defy generations of set-in-stone expectations.

The video refuses to concede the midterms as a done deal. Rather, it calls Republicans into action for an off-cycle election year. The NRSC wants Republicans to know that the future of American governance rests on committed voters turning out. Without them, Republicans may fall victim to a midterm curse that has held for almost 100 years.

"We will win," the narrator says.

The NRSC has just over a month to make that proclamation come true.

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