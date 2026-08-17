Joe Rogan & Shane Gillis say we're never going back — and young men should listen

A night of drinking in Belfast gave Joe Rogan an epiphany: It's never going to be that way again.

Joking with fellow comedians Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir, the quartet were going through their usual roundtable of anecdotes when — as usual — some sage advice poked its head through.

'Cameras have ruined young people.'

Just the flip

Rogan was recalling a night on the town in Northern Ireland, telling his friends about a literal drunken Irishman who was rambling about being willing to fight anyone. That experience, known only to him, is foregone history now thanks to modern technology.

"I miss those days where I could just go to a bar and just just pull up and just get lit. It was fun," Rogan said on his podcast.

"It's too hard" now, the comedian continued; it's all about the phones.

"So this is like 2007 ... there's no cameras. There's no phones. Nobody. There's no iPhone yet. So it's like people were just hanging out."

Then even Normand, who is usually a sunglasses-wearing fly on the wall who provides inappropriate remarks, was in lock-step with how smartphones have caused generational issues for the youth.

"Cameras have ruined young people, [they] can't cut loose."

Rogan concurred, "Phones ruined everything in terms of like, people's connection with each other."

The 59-year-old has lived a long time in the spotlight; whether it was reporting from early UFC events, hosting "Fear Factor," or doing stand-up tours, he feels confident pinpointing the exact place in time young people should be trying to replicate.

"The old phones, that was as far as we should have went. The flip phone that you could text on, and the texting sucked."

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Rogan's message has been clear over the years: Put the phone away or face being "stuck," only if for a few days.

"I've pulled back considerably like I was saying, over the last three months. ... I just decided enough is enough," Rogan continued. "I don't like how I feel when I just scroll through doom."

Having previously stated that he doesn't want his phone anywhere near him while driving, Rogan, along with Gillis, has been signaling to young men that being disconnected from one's phone can not only serve as an advantage, it can be a relief.

The dreadful feeling was Gillis' angle, who felt like his decision to disconnect was thrust upon him, as opposed to a conscious move like that of Rogan.

Mirroring lawsuits against popular social media companies, Gillis said his exodus from platforms isn't a choice, instead he "got lucky enough that I can't look at it anymore. I can't. It's just negative."

"It's not like I'm like making a disciplined choice to be like, 'I don't want to look at this anymore,'" Gillis added. He hasn't looked at Reddit in years, and he can't even bring himself to look at X.

"It genuinely makes me feel bad," he stressed.

"I don't want to click on it anymore."

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Bro breakthrough

The four horsemen of "Protect Our Parks" represent the advanced status of a group of friends from different backgrounds who made it big.

The reflection men see in them is obvious; it's like bros in a basement. This is specifically present when Rogan says things like, "There's a UFC in L.A. If you guys want to take over the Comedy Store for a weekend," as if they're heading to the bar.

But in that commentary comes lessons for the next generation of young men:

"You don't want to live in their world," Rogan said of influencers and phone addicts.

The truth bombs culminated:

"You don't want to be in their head, and they don't want it either. And the only way for them out is to not do that. And if they keep doing it and keep living in that f**king same swamp of ideas, they're never going to change."

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