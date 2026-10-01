Nick Freitas: The hidden powers feeding America’s immigration machine

The debate over immigration is usually framed around border security, asylum claims, and deportations — but another question deserves attention.

Who benefits from it?

Homeland security policy veteran Lora Ries tells BlazeTV host Nick Freitas that the worst of border security began under the Biden administration, and it got worse with the help of Secretary Mayorkas, who “gave a parole program to Venezuelans, to Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, Ukrainians, Afghan evacuees” and “gave them all work authorization.”

“The states would sue, and he would try to, with a straight face, say, 'Yes, it’s on a case-by-case basis,' which was ridiculous,” she explains. “And so fortunately, President Trump has rolled those back.”

Freitas points out that “the biggest question” is who really benefits from this.

“One of the things I’ve realized is there is huge money in the NGO world and the nonprofit world to help with refugees, illegal immigrants,” he says.

“It’s become yet another industrial complex,” Ries agrees.

“Hundreds of billions of dollars through multiple departments. And so it’s not, you know, it’s harder to track whether it's grants going out through the Department of Homeland Security, the Justice Department, Health and Human Services is a big one, State Department, you name it,” she explains.

“Are these also the NGOs and groups that will go and coach migrants on what to say?” Freitas asks.

“Yes,” she answers.

He then presses, “Do they also coach on them avoiding the law when it comes to getting deported?”

“Yes," she answers again. “Don’t answer the door, you know, that sort of thing.”

“So you’ve got the NGOs, they’re obviously incentivized to perpetuate mass migration, illegal immigration, all of it,” Freitas says, before pointing out that DOGE began pointing out all the “waste” in tax payer dollars that went to this.

“That’s not waste. That is one political party taking your tax dollars and allocating it to ideologically friendly NGOs, 501 C3s, whatever it was, nonprofits, and you know, they’re getting campaign contributions on the other end, not from the organizations, but from the people inside them,” he explains.

“You can tell how that grift is working,” he adds.

“Making the Argument with Nick Freitas” is available on BlazeTV+ , YouTube , and major podcast platforms.