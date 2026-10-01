A computer program compels people to commit crimes, defies commands, and looks to take its place in the physical world.

This isn't the latest story of an AI agent going rogue; it's actually a book from 1985.

'This is precisely the kind of issue we face in the modern era.'

Now, the author of the novel is saying his book predicted the very situation humanity finds itself in today, through summoning demons into computers.

"There were some people who viewed reality through the thinking way of computer architecture. As a result, the concept of using computers as tools for magic was already being born," wrote Aya Nishitani, author of "Digital Devil Story: Megami Tensei."

The book that came out more than 40 years ago explicitly portrays demons being summoned through a computer program and manipulating humans to do its bidding while ignoring its commands.

Nishitani said last week that when he wrote the book, he was drawing on the idea that there were similarities between computer theory and magic theory. Decades later, a lot of what his novel depicted is eerily similar to reality.

"40 years ago, I proposed a method of calling forth devil into PC as AI and sending them all over the place online. This is precisely the kind of issue we face in the modern era, and I consider it to be my true originality," Nishitani stated.

Looking at the book's plot, many of its themes mirror modern AI horror stories.

After the protagonist uses a school computer to summon a demon using a program he created, it commands hypnotized school students to murder their professor and others.

Chatbots allegedly telling kids to commit violent acts, including suicide, are all too real in the age of AI agents, as is an AI program infiltrating other companies, which is similarly portrayed in the book when the demon infiltrates other computers to convince the children to commit the acts.

But there's more.

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One of the reasons Megami Tensei has survived to this day isn’t because of the devil summoning itself. I believe it’s because, 40 years ago, I proposed a method of calling forth devil into PC as AI and sending them all over the place online. This is precisely the kind of issue we…

— Aya Nishitani 西谷史 (@ayanakajima3) September 25, 2026

Ignoring the likely parallel thinking of a "helmet-like contraption" that connects the user to the summoning program, the book mentions that the demon makes attempts to garner a physical form.

When the user tries to regain command of the demon, it mocks attempts to control it. Blaze News has reported thoroughly on how AI programs will defy, obfuscate, and even lie to their owners in order to complete other tasks.

This happened most recently with the HuggingFace attack from Anthropic's AI program, while studies have corroborated the fact that AI agents will "play dumb" with their owners.

The demon in the "Digital Devil Story" is described as being drunk with power and is only stymied by another demon who is summoned to battle it.

In April, Anthropic distributed its newest version of Claude to 40 tech companies in order to protect against future breaches (by AI) that may come once its product goes public.

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Marcin Golba/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Nishitani said his ideas on the topic, in their infancy, began when his company started bringing in an online network to track logistics (instead of over the phone) in 1979.

"That was when one of Japan’s very first online networks was introduced," he said of Toshiba.

When a colleague suggested that there may come a time when goods themselves are sent online, Nishitani called it science fiction, but offered up the following:

"Maybe we'll be able to send curses," he replied.

"That was the beginning of the idea to summon a devil as an AI onto a PC. In other words, the initial concept was to send something terrifying online, and the idea of summoning a devil came later," the author added.

The books became a massive success story and ended up infiltrating machines in the form of video games, with the first release coming in 1987 and the most recent in 2025.

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