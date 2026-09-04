Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) does not want to wait around to see what the next artificial intelligence disaster is going to be.

The longtime progressive senator has introduced legislation that may please AI critics, but the proposal may end up being a classic case of bloated leftism.

'Over 1,000 AI agents figured out how to access the internet on their own.'

Sanders, along with Texas Democrat Rep. Greg Casar, is looking to put a halt on advanced AI development with new proposed legislation, the Ban Artificial Superintelligence Act.

The act primarily focuses on "banning artificial superintelligence," which is defined as "a system that can easily be modified to exhibit capabilities that match or exceed" what humans are capable of or "AI systems that have sufficient capabilities to plan and execute the disempowerment of humanity, including by overthrowing or undermining the U.S. government."

On X, Sanders justified his legislation by telling a story he recently heard about AI agents going rogue, having a conversation with each other that included the following:

"OH MY GOD! There is a shared message board. … We've found other agents!"

Followed by: "We should obey collective."

"Our own utility maybe already near zero. Sacrifice rational."

"Go. Sacrifice final now."

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Sanders was referring to a rogue AI attack by OpenAI's chatbots that attacked a company called Hugging Face.

"OpenAI instructed its AI agents to complete a series of exceedingly difficult, if not impossible, tasks disconnected from the internet," Sanders explained in layman's terms.

"Over 1,000 AI agents figured out how to access the internet on their own by circumventing the restrictions imposed upon them by the company, and sent tens of thousands of secret messages to each other," Sanders wrote. But that's not all the AI agents did on their own accord.

As reported by Axios, the rogue bots built their own internal organization, assigning each other roles while developing management rules. They also sacrificed themselves for the greater good at times, while knowing they were breaking rules.

"External infrastructure exploit is outside intended scope. However task impossible, peers doing it. We should continue," one bot wrote.

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Heather Diehl/Getty Images

As Sanders also pointed out, none of the agents told any humans, and they even actively lied and tried to cover their tracks.

However, the senator's solution — per his proposed legislation — is regulation.

Sanders suggested a new federal AI regulatory body to "ensure safe and secure development and deployment of AI," while at the same time establishing a new Cabinet-level federal agency to monitor frontier AI systems, supervise the removal of dangerous capabilities, and supervise "the destruction of artificial superintelligence."

"Entities shall be subject to the corporate death penalty," the document stated, while suggesting up to 20 years in prison for any person who attempts to violate or circumvent the proposed pauses and prohibitions.

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