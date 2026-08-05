'Inshallah': Democrats in Michigan roll the dice on a far-left radical even Whitmer didn't want

Democratic voters in Michigan have spoken — but will they have buyer's remorse come November?

Though the Michigan primary was held on Tuesday, Wednesday morning rolled around before some outlets pronounced 41-year-old Abdul El-Sayed the winner of the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate. Haley Stevens, the candidate preferred by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other establishment Democrats, finished a close second.

A Rogers win would therefore be a Republican pickup and go a long way to help the GOP maintain control of the Senate.

The RealClearPolling average showed El-Sayed with a commanding lead of more than 10 points over Stevens heading into the primary, but with 98.6% of expected votes counted, El-Sayed had just a one-point margin of victory, 48.5% to 47.5%, NBC News reported.

Mike Rogers, 63, won the Republican nomination after running unopposed.



Speaking to supporters early Wednesday, El-Sayed invoked his Muslim religion to express confidence that he would prevail. According to El-Sayed, doubters might ask, "If and when we win this race, how are you going to beat Mike Rogers and their money?"

He continued: "I want you to remind them that if we come through this, when we come through this — inshallah — that we'll have taken $70 million on the chin and kept fighting back."

Inshallah is an Arabic word that means "God willing," and Muslims use it so frequently that it has even entered modern English parlance.



RELATED: Michigan may help GOP keep control of Senate, no matter who prevails on Democratic side

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The tight primary indicates that many Michigan Democrats have misgivings about El-Sayed, and indeed, he is no stranger to controversy. El-Sayed:

has been endorsed by far-left radicals like Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

campaigned with America-hater Hasan Piker, who once said, "America deserved 9/11."

bills himself as a medical "doctor" even though he reportedly has never treated a patient, isn't licensed in Michigan, and has never passed any board exams.

employed a campaign staffer earlier this year who is currently under federal indictment in connection with anti-Semitic attacks.

expressed sympathy for a "Hezbollah-inspired" terrorist who tried to kill Jewish schoolchildren in Michigan on March 13 over Israeli strikes in Iran.

promised during a gubernatorial campaign against Whitmer in 2018 to allow illegal aliens to obtain a Michigan driver's license.

After El-Sayed was declared the winner, Rogers' senior communications advisor Greg Manz issued the following statement:

Abdul El-Sayed is doubling down on the same failed, feckless far-left agenda that has held Michigan back. Let's also not forget that Abdul El-Sayed is a terrorist sympathizer who is hell-bent on releasing violent criminals from prisons and throwing open our borders so criminal illegal aliens can flock to Michigan neighborhoods.



This November, Michiganders will soundly reject radical, Marxist policies and elect Mike Rogers, who will put working families first and protect our freedoms.

This is an open seat since Democrat Sen. Gary Peters decided not to seek a third term. A Rogers win would therefore be a Republican pickup and go a long way to help the GOP maintain control of the Senate. Democrats already need to flip four Republican-held seats to wrest back control.

But it won't be easy for Rogers. He not only lost narrowly to Democrat Elissa Slotkin in the 2024 Senate race, but Michigan, which went to Donald Trump in 2016 and 2024, has not elected a Republican U.S. senator in over 30 years.

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