Far-left Democrat promised driver's licenses for illegal aliens in video unearthed from his past

A Democrat candidate for one of Michigan's seats in the U.S. Senate previously promised another far-left policy that could change some minds on Election Day.

Abdul El-Sayed has been criticized for his extremist beliefs, but an unearthed video from 2018 shows that he had also promised to deliver driver's licenses for illegal aliens.

'You don't get access to a lot of the basic things the state offers everybody else. ... And so we've got to stop discriminating that way.'

El-Sayed made the comments during his campaign for the Michigan governor's office.

"I look forward to pushing forward legislation that would preempt localities from participating with ICE and using their local resources to do the same," he said in the video.

"Beyond that, we've also got to make sure that in this state, we are not discriminating by documentation status, right? Now if you're undocumented, you don't get access to a driver's license," he added. "So you're stuck."

He went on to say that he wanted illegal aliens to get identification in order to seek out other benefits the state offers.

"You don't get access to a lot of the basic things the state offers everybody else. And I think that's ridiculous. And so we've got to stop discriminating that way."

Video of his comments was widely circulated on social media.

Advocates of illegal aliens obtaining driver's licenses say the policy would improve public safety because it would allow them to also obtain insurance. Opponents accuse Democrats of using the policy as a way to backdoor amnesty through state efforts.

El-Sayed is running for the Senate nomination from the Democratic Party against the establishment candidate, Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.). The Michigan primary election is Tuesday.

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Current polling shows that the presumptive Republican candidate, Mike Rogers, fares far better against El-Sayed than he does against Stevens.

El-Sayed has been endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America as well as far-left Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. He has tried to scurry away from his past extremist statements in order to secure the nomination, but he's gotten pummeled by the right as well as Democrats.

The Democratic primary is seen as a bellwether for the future of the party, which has recently been plagued by primary victories of the far-left extremist wing against the establishment-preferred candidates.

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