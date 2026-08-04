DUI expert explains what Tony Romo did wrong — and why his arrest might not be the whole story

Tony Romo’s alleged drunk-driving arrest has landed the former Cowboys quarterback on leave from CBS Sports — but BlazeTV hosts Stu Burguiere and Dave Landau aren’t convinced that’s the whole story.

After Romo was accused of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Wisconsin, CBS quickly sidelined its lead NFL analyst.

Romo was pulled over in Milwaukee on Thursday, July 23, after he was allegedly seen passing cars illegally.

As a former alcoholic who has been sober for 17 years, resident DUI expert, Dave, has some advice for the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

“I know a little bit about it,” he says, adding that “just not doing it” is the best plan of action going forward.

“Yeah, I definitely would advise just not doing it,” Stu agrees, though he doesn’t think the arrest is the real reason for his leave.

“It feels to me that they didn’t like the contract they signed him to, which was, I want to say, 10 years, $180 million. And I don’t know if they’re using this as an excuse to get out of the contract or how seriously they take this sort of stuff,” he says.

“Because it does strike me as, we see a lot of situations where people in the media do things that are much worse and much more serious than even what he’s being accused of, and they seem to hang around forever,” he adds.

Dave agrees, saying, “I think it is something that they’re using to try to get him out of his contract.”

“He was at a WSJ event, a Wall Street Journal event, and I feel that you should at least get 0.9 taken off of your blood alcohol content if you’re stopped after that event,” he continues.

“He was leaving a golf course, which is almost cheating now if you pull someone over if they’re leaving a golf course, as we’ve learned from Tiger Woods,” he adds.

Romo also had an open container in his vehicle, which Dave points out that in Wisconsin is “like driving with cheese.”

“It should be expected. I don’t know why it would be that big of a deal in that particular state. That’s like getting stopped in Colorado and getting in trouble for pot,” he continues. “It’s just not that big of a deal.”

Want more from Stu and Dave?

To enjoy more of Stu and Dave's lethal blend of wit, humor, and insightful commentary subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.