Nick Freitas joins Blaze Media to fight for an America worth saving

In a media environment drowning in division, distorted messaging, and anti-American sentiment, Blaze Media is proud to bring you conservative voices that challenge the prevailing narrative with clear, patriotic, and principled commentary and analysis.

That’s why we’re thrilled to announce that Nick Freitas is joining our lineup.

A decorated Army veteran, former state legislator, and podcaster with 1.5 billion video views and a combined audience of more than 6.5 million across major platforms, Freitas embodies everything we cherish here at Blaze Media: an unapologetic love of America, a fierce commitment to free speech, and the courage to defend our founding principles without apology. For him, politics isn’t about spectacle. It’s about statesmanship and rallying Americans to resist the ideological capture and cultural rot by strengthening their families, communities, and civic institutions.

Freitas is eager to bring his platform — built on the enduring American ideals of honoring God, faithful fatherhood, constitutional liberty, biblical masculinity, and disciplined leadership — to the Blaze Media audience.

“I'm honored to join Blaze Media," he said. “I truly believe that the key to saving our country is once again learning and living the principles that made it great in the first place: faithfulness to God, the belief in strong families, and the insistence on individual liberty combined with personal responsibility. Blaze has consistently invested in voices that believe America is worth preserving and that our best days lie ahead. I'm excited to keep building alongside a team that shares those convictions."

We couldn’t agree more.

“Nick has built something increasingly difficult to create in today's media environment: trust," said Tyler Cardon, chief executive officer of Blaze Media. "His audience hasn't grown by accident. It's grown because he shows up with clarity, conviction, and consistency, week after week, and because he's genuinely fun to watch. That's a rare combination and exactly the kind of voice we want in the Blaze family."

“Making the Argument with Nick Freitas” is available now on BlazeTV+, YouTube, and major podcast platforms.

Start watching Nick Freitas NOW at blazetv.com and use the promo code NICK40 for $40 off your BlazeTV+ subscription.

Don’t just hear about Nick Freitas joining the Blaze Media lineup — start watching him fight for the country we love.