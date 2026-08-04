Jason Whitlock: WNBA owner crashout was scripted to BREAK Caitlin Clark

Was the latest Caitlin Clark controversy genuine outrage — or a staged production? After two teenage girls sitting courtside at a WNBA match were publicly screamed at for using signs to thank Sophie Cunningham for standing up for women in sports, BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock believes the answer is obvious.

“Here’s what the cameras won’t show you,” he begins. “Sitting courtside almost shoulder to shoulder with those two teenage girls, there’s this older woman with her own pre-printed sign. ‘No hate in these United States.’ A counterprotester planted, and yes, I’m using the word ‘planted.’”

“In the same frame, rebuttal already made, ready for the shot. Two kids thank an athlete. And there’s a grown activist positioned right next to them with the comeback in hand,” he says.

“Spontaneous fan moments don’t come staged like that,” he adds.

Whitlock doesn’t even believe the presence of the teenage girls was organic.

“This whole thing seems staged, including the two cute little teenage girls juxtaposed against this tatted up, angry, unattractive older woman. This is like a movie script. All of this stuff feels scripted,” he says.

“The media will run the owner’s apology all day,” he continues. “They will not show you that sign. They will not show you all the casting that was done here. The owner got punished. A five-game suspension. She can’t come back to the arena … for five games. There’s some sort of fine.”

“But the coverage still pivoted to ‘why won’t the golden goose, why won’t Caitlin Clark apologize for this?’” he says, adding, “Somebody assigned these roles before the ball went up. The owner plays the heel, the media plays the prosecutor, and Caitlin Clark is cast as the defendant in a trial where the verdict was tight before she woke up.”

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