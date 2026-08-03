Pressure mounts against WNBA to adopt 'biological women'-only policy: 'Women's sports are for women'

Women seem to have had enough of battling over whether their sports can include athletes who were born male.

Amid the WNBA's controversy stemming from star player Sophie Cunningham, who simply said girls "shouldn't have to go against biological men" in sports, there have been growing calls for the league to cement through policy that the WNBA is for women only.

'The WNBA needs to look in the mirror and do some soul-searching about what it stands for.'

According to the WNBA's 2026 collective-bargaining agreement with its players' association, Article XIII, Section 1 declares that "only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA."

While the definition of what a woman is should go without saying — the WNBA does not provide one — several prominent role-players in the league have suggested that biological reality is not the basis for their opinion on this matter.

On Sunday, Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve wore a T-shirt that read, "Trans kids belong" and featured a transgender-themed rainbow.

That same night, Golden State Valkyries coach Natalie Nakese compared the issue to being "criticized for my height, for my ethnicity."

She added that sports is about "belonging" and "inclusivity."

When asked if men should be able to play in the WNBA, Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White said last week that she is not "educated enough from a scientific standpoint" to make such a determination.

She added, "I don't ever believe that exclusion is an answer."

These vague sentiments have seemingly pushed prominent women's activists to a boiling point, with many calling for the WNBA to adopt a policy that specifically states only biological women can play in the league.

"The WNBA needs to look in the mirror and do some soul-searching about what it stands for — fairness in women's sports or not?" said Penny Nance, CEO and president of Concerned Women for America.

The CEO said in a press release that the WNBA has "poisoned" itself with activism for years and that it's time for the league to defend young women, not "biological males stealing their opportunities."

RELATED: WNBA coach counter-protests Sophie Cunningham with 'trans kids' shirt — Caitlin Clark responds

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Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) has advocated for prohibiting women's sports franchises from receiving tax benefits if they do not prohibit biological men from their teams.

Tenney said in June that franchises may claim tax advantages tied to acquisitions, but if she has her way, they would not receive such luxuries if they "undermine" women.

"Taxpayers should not be subsidizing the erosion of women's sports. ... Women's sports are for women," Tenney declared.

Jennifer Sey, founder of pro-women apparel company XX-XY, told Blaze News that there is a broader cultural shift currently on display, but there is still "justice" to be served.

Sey pointed to "the growing number of people who will no longer pretend biology is mutable," while adding that protecting young girls from adults "who treat basic reality as a moral offense" should not be controversial.

RELATED: WNBA star Sophie Cunningham comes out against men in women's sports: 'I want to protect young girls'

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Many women's sports leagues have already made "female at birth" policies or outright banned men from competing in their events.

The LPGA announced its policy in early December 2024, while British tennis barred men from women's competitive tournaments just days later.

About a month after that, English women's field hockey banned trans-identifying males from the sport.

This all came before President Trump's executive order titled "Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports" dropped in February 2025. Almost immediately after the order was issued, the NCAA updated its transgender student-athlete participation policy to keep men out of the women's category.

The WNBA did not respond to a request from Blaze News regarding the league's definition of a woman.

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