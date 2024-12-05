LPGA adds 'female at birth' policy, admits men have 'competitive advantages in golf'

The Ladies Professional Golf Association has changed its gender policy in attempt to ensure fairness for women in the sport.

The tour announced that effective in 2025, athletes who are "assigned female at birth" are eligible for competitions, including the LPGA Tour, Epson Tour, Ladies European Tour, and all other "elite LPGA competitions."

With its careful use of language, the LPGA has not completely ruled out transgender athletes, carving out a caveat that allows those whose parents had them undergo gender-related procedures to compete.

"Players assigned male at birth and who have gone through male puberty are not eligible to compete in the aforementioned events," the tour wrote.

As such, the rules center around whether or not a child went through puberty as a boy or a girl, implying males could go through some sort of female puberty.

'... the effects of male puberty confer competitive advantages in golf.'

The LPGA said it informed its policy through consulting top experts in medicine, science, sport physiology, golf performance, and gender policy law. This included input from an "array of stakeholders" in order to prioritize competitive integrity in women's tournaments, the tour claimed. According to ESPN, the LPGA spent a year in this research phase.

The tour also admitted that males have advantages in the sport but leaned on the fact that its "working group" advised that this is the case.

"This working group has advised that the effects of male puberty confer competitive advantages in golf performance compared to players who have not undergone male puberty."

LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan called the policy "science-based and inclusive," while adding that it represents a continued commitment to ensuring all competitors "feel welcome."

The most notable golfer affected by these changes is likely Hailey Davidson, a man posing as women who missed qualifying for the 2024 U.S. Women's Open by a single shot. Davidson reportedly began hormone treatments in his early 20s in 2015 and had "gender reassignment surgery" in 2021 to adhere with previous policy.

Davidson complained about the new rules on his Instagram page, blaming others for remaining "neutral" on the subject.

"Can't say I didn’t see this coming. Banned from the Epson and the LPGA. All the silence and people wanting to stay 'neutral' thanks for absolutely nothing. This happened because of all your silence."

He added, "What a great birthday present for 2024. Having the greatest achievement I've earned in my life taken from me."

Davidson then complained that although he was "outdriven by every player" at an event, he is still considered to have "an advantage" and got banned.

He concluded with complaints that he was not consulted in any of the studies for the women's sport, despite being the "only active golfer who is actually effected [sic] by these policy changes."

