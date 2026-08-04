Police force that arrested white victim of black crime now calls on Christians to fast with Muslims

West Midlands Police, the woke force in the United Kingdom that recently got exposed for trying to villainize the white victim of a black mob, appears to have taken DEI to an old extreme.

Non-Muslim WMP officers have been invited to partake in the Islamic practice of abstaining from drink, food, and certain other activities during Ramadan in an "act of solidarity" with the Muslims in their midst, according to a damning new Telegraph report detailing this apparent proselytization tactic spearheaded by the West Midlands Association of Muslim Police.

'We should not be changing police culture to comply with the practices of one religion.'

The force told the Telegraph that the Islamic practice helps officers understand the "significance of Ramadan" for Muslims in the community. Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Britain's Shadow Justice Secretary Nick Timothy, a Conservative member of parliament for West Suffolk, noted on X, "West Midlands Police encourages non-Muslim officers to fast for Ramadan. It recruits in mosques that host extremists. Such a mosque helped to recruit its last chief constable. It banned visiting Israeli football fans at the behest of Islamists. It's corrupted by communalism."

Annunziata Rees-Mogg, a former member of the European Parliament for East Midlands, asked, "Will they be 'invited' to fast on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday too? Or is it one rule for one religion and different for others?"

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Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images (L); Christopher Furlong/Getty Images (R)

WMP told Blaze News in a statement, "The West Midlands Association of Muslim Police has, for a number of years, invited colleagues from all faiths and backgrounds to fast for a day to raise money for charity during Ramadan. Last year's chosen charity was Children with Cancer UK. It is entirely a matter for officers and staff if they wish to take part."

"This is an initiative which is undertaken at a number of organisations around the country," the WMP continued. "The West Midlands has a large and diverse population, including many Muslim residents, and it is important for officers and staff to understand the significance of Ramadan to those communities."

The West Midlands Association of Muslim Police did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

The British police establishment has been flirting with the Islamic practice of Ramadan fasting for years.

According to a WMP Museum blog post dated March 28, 2024, "During Ramadan Muslim colleagues who are fasting are supported and accommodated when they need to break fast. Information is shared with non-Muslim colleagues to help them to understand what Ramadan is all about, sometimes leading to non-Muslim officers and staff joining in to support their colleagues."

A video shared to the West Midlands Association of Muslim Police Instagram account in April 2022 about "the Ramadan experience" and the "mandatory" practice of fasting features testimonials by multiple apparent white non-Muslims about their participation in the fasting challenge held at the Derbyshire Constabulary, which is overseen by the WMP.

According to documents obtained by the Telegraph through freedom of information requests, the WMP's Muslim fasting plan was cited as a best practice in the DEI training overseen by New Forest District Council — a local government in Hampshire, England.

"During the month of Ramadan, [West Midlands Police] supports its fasting colleagues through the use of flexi-working arrangements to ensure that they have time with their families," a memo from the council reads. "What’s more, increasing numbers of non-Muslim staff have taken up fasting each year as an act of solidarity with their Muslim colleagues, adding to the family feel of WMP culture."

The United Kingdom officially remains a Christian nation, but Shadow Justice Secretary Timothy emphasized that there should be "no special measures in place for any faith" in the police force.

"We should not be changing police culture to comply with the practices of one religion," Timothy told the Telegraph. "Expectations should be uniform, and non-Muslim police being encouraged to fast in Ramadan is wholly inappropriate."

The conservative lawmaker suggested that it is time for the United Kingdom to "abolish the Public Sector Equality Duty, which provides the legal framework for much of this, and ensure there is one rule for all of us — not special treatment for certain groups."

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