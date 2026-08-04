VIDEO: Democrat CAVES to trans lobby after previously warning party about alienating voters

A Democrat who had warned his party against alienating voters with the transgender agenda appears to have completely turned his back on that previous sage advice.

During a debate with incumbent Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) for the Senate nomination of his party on Monday, Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) apologized to the transgender community for his previous comments.

Markey fired back by characterizing Moulton's comments as tossing transgender kids under the bus and using the MAGA 'playbook' against them.

"I have two little girls, I don't want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat I'm supposed to be afraid to say that," said Moulton after the 2024 election.

On Monday, Moulton was challenged about his comments during a debate with Markey.

"To the trans community feeling the weight and the pain of the Trump administration policies, I deeply recognize your trauma. And I’m sorry if my comments hurt you. That was not my intention," said Moulton.

"I am a proud co-sponsor of the Transgender Bill of Rights, a proud repeat co-sponsor of the Equality Act, and I have a 100% voting record with the Human Rights Campaign," he added. "If you're in the trans community or you're a trans kid feeling the weight of the Trump administration and the Supreme Court, you matter, you're valued, and I will always have your back."

He then went on to attack Markey for voting 61 times for Trump administration nominees whom Moulton described as anti-transgender.

Markey fired back by characterizing Moulton's comments as tossing trans-identifying kids under the bus and using the MAGA "playbook" against them.

"We should have been loving those kids," Markey said.

"We should have been embracing them."

Video of the comments was widely circulated on social media.

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Moulton faced immediate backlash over his transgender comments in 2024, including some protests outside of his office and the resignation of a top aide.

He later reiterated his point while allowing that he may have been unartful about his choice of wording.

"Look, I was just speaking authentically as a parent about one of many issues where Democrats are just out of touch with the majority of Americans," said Moulton at the time. "And I stand by my position, even though I may not have used exactly the right words."

The entire debate on Monday between the two Massachusetts Democrats can be viewed on the WFXT-TV YouTube channel. The Massachusetts primary election is September 1.

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