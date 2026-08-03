Trans-identifying reality TV star arrested for heinous acts with a child, police say

A transgender-identifying reality television star has been arrested for multiple felonies related to child molestation allegations.

Sidney Favors is known by stage name Sidney Starr and has been cast in numerous shows including "Love & Hip Hop" and "Baddies."

Favors was booked under charges of sexual battery against a child under 16 years of age.

On Monday, the Hapeville Police Department said the 37-year-old was arrested on Sunday at the Embassy Suites hotel on International Boulevard.

Favors was booked on charges of sexual battery against a child under 16 years of age, aggravated child molestation, and sodomy, according to records from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

"Because this case involves a juvenile, no additional information will be released from our agency," said the Hapeville Police.

A TMZ report says Favors allegedly confessed to performing oral sex on the minor in a hotel in Hapeville.

Favors had become famous after claiming to have had a sexual relationship with the rapper Chingy. The artist denied the claims, and Favors later admitted fabricating the entire allegation.

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Favors' social media account says he is a cast member of "Baddies ATL," "Love & Hip Hop: New York," and "Wild ‘N Out" on MTV.

Fulton County Jail records list the transgender-identifying celebrity as a black male.

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